MUKWONAGO — Fort Atkinson sent five off to sectionals and finished third overall at a WIAA Division 1 wrestling regional Saturday afternoon at Mukwonago High School.
The Blackhawks had three regional champions on the day — Eli Koehler at 182 pounds, Jacob Horvatin at 220 pounds and Dorian Burhans at 285 pounds.
Aiden Worden (152) and Thomas Witkins (195) both advanced to sectionals via second-place finishes.
Host Mukwonago won the regional title with 291 points. Milton was the runner-up with 195 points, while Fort Atkinson came in third with 154 points.
In the 152-pound title bout, it was Milton's Aeoden Sinclair overpowering Worden with a fall 1 minute, 9 seconds into the final. Worden advanced to the sectional without needing a second-place wrestleback.
Koehler helped the Blackhawks turn the tables on their Badger South rivals as the 182-pounder won the championship match with a second-period pin against Milton's Quinn Williams.
The win moved Koehler to 9-0 overall on the season.
In the next final at 195 pounds, Mukwonago's Jacob McGillivray gave Witkins his first defeat of the season with an 11-6 decision. Like Worden, Witkins did not need a second-place wrestleback to advance to sectionals.
Horvatin joined Koehler in the 9-0 club when he won the regional title at 220 pounds with a first-period pin (1:55) against Janesville Craig's Braeden Hopkins.
The regional ended with one of the best finals and a Blackhawk win.
At 285 pounds, Burhans (8-0) topped Janesville Craig's Brady Schenk with a 2-1 decision.
Fort Atkinson's five wrestlers will be back in Mukwonago in a WIAA Division 1 sectional on Saturday.
Team scores: Mukwonago 291, Milton 195, Fort Atkinson 154, Janesville Craig 126.5, Elkhorn 112, Janesville Parker 95.5, Kettle Moraine 95.
