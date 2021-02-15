WILMOT — The second-seeded Whippets trailed by just two points at halftime to the top seed, but they were held to just a dozen points after halftime as the Whitewater girls basketball team fell to Wilmot, 69-48, in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal on Saturday.
Senior guard Kacie Carollo wrapped up her storied career with a 28-point game, and Gwen Truesdale added 10 for the Whippets.
WILMOT 69 WHITEWATER 48
Whi
tewater 36 12 — 48
Wilmot 38 31 — 69
WHITEWATER (fg ftm-fta pts) — Skindingsrude 1 0-0 3, Carollo 10 5-7 28, Navejas 1 0-0 2, DePOrter 1 1-4 3, Juoni 0 2-2 2, Truesdale 5 0-0 10. Totals 18 8-13 48.
WILMOT — Raymond 4 4-4 12, Parisi 20, Ma. Johnson 4 0-0 9, Mc. Johnson 8 1-3 17, Pittman 4 2-4 11.
