WILMOT — The second-seeded Whippets trailed by just two points at halftime to the top seed, but they were held to just a dozen points after halftime as the Whitewater girls basketball team fell to Wilmot, 69-48, in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal on Saturday.

Senior guard Kacie Carollo wrapped up her storied career with a 28-point game, and Gwen Truesdale added 10 for the Whippets.

WILMOT 69 WHITEWATER 48

Whi

tewater 36 12 — 48

Wilmot 38 31 — 69

WHITEWATER (fg ftm-fta pts) — Skindingsrude 1 0-0 3, Carollo 10 5-7 28, Navejas 1 0-0 2, DePOrter 1 1-4 3, Juoni 0 2-2 2, Truesdale 5 0-0 10. Totals 18 8-13 48.

WILMOT — Raymond 4 4-4 12, Parisi 20, Ma. Johnson 4 0-0 9, Mc. Johnson 8 1-3 17, Pittman 4 2-4 11.

