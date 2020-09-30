PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — Lakeside Lutheran senior Maya Heckmann finished as the runner-up at a WIAA Division 2 regional as the Warriors easily advanced to sectionals Wednesday at Prairie du Chien Country Club.

Heckmann carded an 88 at the regional, with only Edgewood Sacred Heart’s Caitlyn Hegenbarth recording a better score with an 86.

Hegenbarth led Edgewood to a first-place finish with 382 team strokes, while Wisconsin Dells finished second with 395. Lakeside Lutheran (411) placed third overall and was 37 strokes ahead of fourth-place Lancaster (448).

The top four teams at the regional earned the right to play at a WIAA Division 2 sectional Monday at Drugan Castle Mound.

Heckmann fired a 46 on the front nine, but improved by four strokes on the back nine with a 42. She carded no score more than a six on the course’s final nine holes.

Sophomore Ava Heckmann was the only other Warrior to shoot sub 100, as she finished the regional with a 97. It was a 50 on the front and a 47 on the back for the second-year golfer.

Lakeside Lutheran got its third-best score from No. 4 golfer Kaylea Affeld, who recorded a 111. She had the biggest improvement from any of her teammates going from the back nine to the front nine, shooting a 59 on the front and a 52 on the back for a seven-stroke difference.

The Warriors were rounded out with a 115 from junior Lauren Lostetter. She carded a 54 on the front and a 61 on the back. Ella Butzine shot a 118.

