WHITEWATER — Ella Houwers is going to have one last chance to defend her crown.
The Whitewater senior finished first in the 100-yard breaststroke at a WIAA Division 2 sectional meet Saturday at Whitewater High School.
The four-time state qualifier clocked in with a time of 1 minute, 6.87 seconds in the 100 breaststroke. Houwers has won the last two Division 2 state titles in the 100-yard breaststroke.
The Whippets took second at the sectional meet with 282 points, while Elkhorn took the sectional title with 385 points. Fort Atkinson finished fourth with 235 points.
Houwers also grabbed the top time in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:10.57, advancing to the state meet in the event.
Whippet sophomore Grace Foucault will join Houwers as an individual state qualifier, finishing first in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:01.36.
The Whitewater duo will not be going to state alone, however.
Houwers and Foucault will be joined by teammates and seniors Sophia Fanshaw and Amber Krebs. The group won the 200-yard medley relay with a 1:56.17 to advance to the state meet.
Fort Atkinson was unable to advance anyone out of the sectional meet. The Blackhawks' best finish of the day came from freshman Rebecca Christ, who placed third in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:17.33.
Other top-individual performances from Fort Atkinson included: Junior Sierra Schultz finishing fifth in the 200-yard individual medley (2:47.48), junior Lily Belzer taking fifth in the 50-yard freestyle (27.67) and senior Grace Gustin placing seventh in the 200-yard freestyle (2:18.99).
Houwers will get the chance to defend her 100-yard breaststroke title for the second straight time at the WIAA Division 2 state meet, which takes place Friday at the Waukesha South Natatorium.
TEAM SCORES
Elkhorn 385, Whitewater 282, River Valley/Richland Center 262, Fort Atkinson 235, Delavan-Darien/Wisconsin School for the Deaf 219, Black River Falls/Blair-Taylor 169, Portage 161
INDIVIDUAL CHAMPS AND AREA STATE QUALIFIERS
200 medley relay--Whitewater (Sophia Fanshaw, Ella Houwers, Grace Foucault, Amber Krebs), 1:56.17. 200 IM--Houwers, 2:10.57. 100 backstroke--Foucault, 1:01.36. 100 breaststroke--Houwers, 1:06.87. 400 free relay--Whitewater (Foucault, Krebs, Sophia Fanshaw, Houwers).
