LAKE MILLS — The No. 2 doubles team of Molly Williams and Brooke Sehmer, along with No. 1 singles player Claudia Curtis advanced to sectionals after a WIAA Division 2 subsectional Monday at Lake Mills High School.
The L-Cats finished with eight total points, tied for fifth at the six-team meet. Madison Edgewood won the subsectional with 20 points, followed by Watertown Luther Prep with 16. Lodi scored 14 points, while Lake Mills and Waupun tied with eight points.
Lake Mills earned two points from Curtis at the top singles flight, while Sydney Williams also collected two points at No. 4 singles. Williams and Sehmer accounted for half of the points with four total.
Curtis, the No. 4 seed, defeated Lodi’s Dorothy Deans, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3. Williams bested Waupun’s Jenna Tewinkle, 6-4, 6-2, at the fourth singles flight. But, the No. 3-seeded Williams lost to No. 2-seed Bronte Jenson of Edgewood, 6-1, 6-3.
Williams and Sehmer were seeded second in No. 2 doubles, and took down the No. 3 seed Edgewood duo of Ella Kory and Sydney Johnson, 6-2, 6-1, after receiving a bye in round one.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.