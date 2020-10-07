ALTOONA — No. 1 singles player Claudia Curtis and the No. 2 doubles team of Molly Williams and Brooke Sehmer both lost opening-round matches at a WIAA Division 2 sectional Wednesday morning at Altoona High School.
Curtis — the No. 2 seed in the bracket — was defeated in her first sectional match against Aquinas’ Fiona O’Flaherty. After a bye in the first round, the duo of Williams and Sehmer fell to the Aquinas pair of Charlee Gauger and Ella Reichenbacher in the semifinal match.
Curtis, along with Sehmer and Williams, were the only L-Cat players to advance out of the subsectional meet.
Lake Mills advanced five players to the WIAA Division 2 state tournament last season, with Julianna Wagner being the lone 2019-state qualifier to return. Wagner was sidelined the entire season with an injury.
