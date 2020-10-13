KOHLER — Lakeside Lutheran senior Maya Heckmann capped her career with a sixth-place showing at the WIAA Division 2 girls golf tournament at the Meadow Valley Course at Blackwolf Run on Tuesday.
Heckmann shot rounds of 88 on Tuesday and 46 on Monday in the rain-shortened event to finish in a four-way tie for sixth, five spots higher than a year ago. Heckmann was 12th in 2018 in her state debut.
Heckmann started on the back nine in the final round and birdied the 80-yard par-3 15th hole, knocking in a 15-footer, after hitting a solid gap wedge to make the turn in 47.
“My putting was not feeling confident today so it was nice to make a long putt,” Heckmann said.
She made four pars and five bogies for a 41 on the front nine, closing out her career before family, teammates and coaches.
“When I was frustrated it was nice to take a step back and enjoy the moment,” Heckmann said. “Just look around and be happy I’m here with my team at state. Just enjoy every last moment of it.
“I was so thankful we had state this year. I felt bad for the teams that didn’t get to play this year. I’m super happy we got to play this fall. In the spring golf would have mixed with other sports. Girls would have had to pick between sports.”
The Warriors finished their first ever state tournament with a round of 417 for a 27-hole total of 632, finishing in sixth. Junior Kaylea Affeld (108), sophomore Ava Heckmann (110), and junior Lauren Lostetter (111) also contributed to the total. Senior Ella Butzine’s 117 was not counted.
“It’s a tough course. The wind factor definitely plays a part in it,” Lakeside Lutheran girls golf coach Kyra Lostetter said. “Day two was much better than day one weather wise. It’s a challenging course. Maya was sixth which I’m very happy about. She’s in the top 10 golfers in Division 2 for Wisconsin which is awesome. Overall it was amazing to be there and go together as a team. We wish we would have golfed better, but it was a blessing to be able to go. The WIAA did a good job running it with everything going on. Blackwolf was an awesome venue to be at.”
Prescott won the D2 team title with a score of 560, bettering The Prairie School by 17 shots.
Xavier’s Lauren Haen rallied from seven shots behind after day 1 to shoot 78 on Tuesday, the lone sub-80 score, to claim individual medalist honors with a 125, edging Prescott’s Ava Salay by a shot.
“Your drives off the tee if their not hit great can get you into trouble,” Kyra Lostetter said. “Saw lots of putts roll on the green before rolling off today. The greens are incredibly challenging.
“When I started this program the goal of making it to state didn’t always seem possible but it’s something we did,” Lostetter added. “The girls worked hard. As a school and as the coach, we are super proud of them. We are definitely going to miss Maya. It was bitter sweet when she putted out her final hole. A great four-year career.”
Maya Heckmann hopes to play in college next year on an NCAA-sponsored team or with a club squad. She’s thankful for the opportunity to be a Warrior.
“I’m so thankful to all my coaches and teammates and that God gave me the opportunity to play on Lakeside’s golf team,” Heckmann said. “My coaches helped me with everything. They are supportive and encouraging during my entire career. It was nice to be in such a fun and encouraging environment.
“I’m blessed to have had the opportunity to spend four years with my coaches and teammates. It was an overall great experience. I’m extremely blessed.”
The Warriors return the rest of their team in 2021, hoping to make another postseason push.
“It was super fun. I’m so grateful I got to experience that,” Lauren Lostetter said of state. “Maya does such a good job leading the team. The experience for state was challenging. I’m glad I got to play that course to see what I need to practice.
“I definitely want to improve on the short game was always, chipping and putting. I can’t wait to keep practicing and work at it.”
Division 2 team scores: Prescott 560, The Prairie School 579, Edgewood 580, St. Croix Central 592, Freedom 628, Lakeside Lutheran 632.
