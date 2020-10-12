KOHLER — Lakeside Lutheran’s inaugural appearance at the state girls golf tournament was shortened from 36 to 27 holes on Monday due to inclement weather at Blackwolf Run Golf Course.
The Warriors, competing in Division 2, and the entire Division 1 field played only nine holes after play was suspended around 11 a.m. due to lightning, rain and high winds. Golfers returned to the course at 2:45 p.m. to resume their rounds.
Senior Maya Heckmann — playing at state for the third time in as many years —is in a three-way tie for fifth after a 10-over-par round of 46, six behind first-round leader Ashley Stanislawski of Catholic Memorial.
“This feels like more of a state meet,” Maya Heckmann said of the new tournament venue this year. “Last time I was 20 minutes from the course so it felt like another summer tournament. This course is beautiful and challenging. The greens are quick, sloped and the course plays pretty long. I like it, its fun.”
Lakeside posted a 9-hole total of 215, good for sixth place. Prescott (186) leads Edgewood (192) with 18 holes to go after players battled gusty winds, rain and cool temperatures on day one.
“Wind and rain were a factor,” Lakeside Lutheran head coach Kyra Lostetter said. “It was cold. The course was wet when we went back out at 2:45 p.m. When you sit for that long and can’t practice, it makes a difference when you can’t re-warm up again.
“The girls were disappointed, but I told them ‘we are state, let’s enjoy this.’”
Junior Lauren Lostetter (55), sophomore Ava Heckmann (57) and junior Kaylea Affeld (57) rounded out the scoring for the Warriors. Senior Ella Butzine’s 67 was not used and Ava Heckmann is making her second appearance at state, finishing tied for 17th in 2019.
The team is staying in the Sheboygan-area and savoring the last few days together as they make history.
“This is way more fun than playing individually,” Maya Heckmann said. “It’s nice knowing my teammates are with me and we’re playing the same course. We can talk about it. We’ve encouraged each other along the way.”
The Warriors are first golf team in school history, boys or girls, to represent Lakeside at state.
“It’s exciting,” Lostetter said. “I started this program up again six years ago. They didn’t have a program for several years. I had 25 girls come out this year.
“I knew we had a lot of talent and the girls have been working hard. When we got to the postseason, Prairie du Chien for regionals was a much more difficult course than Drugan’s for sectionals. We knew we could get the scores to get to state.”
Maya Heckmann is looking to improve on a share of 11th at state last year and a 12th-place finish in 2018. Those tournaments were held at University Ridge Golf Course in Verona, which was unavailable due to Dane County and University of Wisconsin guidelines for COVID-19.
“I’m just going to try and be myself tomorrow which means less pressure for me and try to do better on the front nine,” Maya Heckmann said of her mindset entering Tuesday. “Just enjoy it because tomorrow is my last day. I’m so happy to be here with my team and coaches one last time. It’ so surreal.”
Lakeside tees off Tuesday on hole No. 10 at 8:57 a.m. and the weather forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and seasonal temperatures.
Team scores — Prescott 186, Edgewood 192, The Prairie School 195, St. Croix Central 199, Freedom 209, Lakeside Lutheran 215.
