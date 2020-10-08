Maya Heckmann went alone her first year. The next season her sister came along.
This year, everyone is making the trip.
Heckmann — a senior at Lakeside Lutheran — helped the Warriors punch their first-ever trip to the WIAA Division 2 state girls golf tournament on Tuesday at sectionals.
Heckmann missed the state meet as a freshman, reached it as the team’s lone representative as a sophomore and last year was joined by sister and now sophomore Ava Heckmann at the state meet.
The 2020 state tournament will be a team affair for the Heckmanns.
The now three-time state qualifier came up big at the Warriors’ sectional meet on Tuesday, finishing first overall with a 76 to help Lakeside advance to its first-ever team state tournament.
“Maya taking first overall was just great,” Lakeside head coach Kyra Lostetter said after the sectional. “But she’s more happy about being able to lead the team to state. That was more important to her than anything else.”
Junior Kaylea Affeld carded a 92, which was tied for 10th overall in the 48-player field. Ava Heckmann shot a 96, while junior Lauren Lostetter rounded out the Warrior’s four with a 99. Meaning all Lakeside golfers avoided triple digits in what was likely one of the biggest matches they’ve ever competed in.
Maya Heckamann has placed 11th and 12th the two times she has played at the state meet. She shot a 96 last season, good for a tie at the 11th overall spot, while as a sophomore she scored an 87, which was good for 12th in the field. Ava Heckmann is hoping to build off her 17th-place finish at state last season.
An impressive placement considering sister Maya did not even qualify for the state tournament as a freshman.
But this year will be different. Now there’s a team aspect.
Madison Edgewood is the two-time defending Division 2 state champions. Edgewood won the sectional Lakeside was in this year with a team score of 341. The Warriors shot a 363.
Lakeside Lutheran’s starting five at the sectional meet consisted of the Heckmann sisters, Affeld, Lostetter and senior Ella Butzine.
It will be a new look this season for the state tournament. Golfers usually play for the right to compete at the University Ridge Golf Course in Verona, but this year the meet will take place at Blackwolf Run in Kohler.
Before the season Lostetter called her lineup the most talented in program history. With the team making its first-ever trip to the state tournament, it would be hard to argue against that.
The Warriors will play at the WIAA Division 2 state girls golf tournament Monday and Tuesday at Blackwolf Run in Kohler.
