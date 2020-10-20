ALBANY — The Johnson Creek girls cross country team finished ninth with 218 points at a WIAA Division 3 subsectional Tuesday in Albany.

Hailey Klavheim (32nd, 26:37), Ava Sixel (42nd, 28:46), Hannah Seaborn (44th, 29:58), Adriell Patterson (49th, 32:20) and Dylan Thomas (51st, 33:34) scored for the Bluejays.

Johnson Creek’s boys fielded an incomplete team.

Tyler Skogman (38th, 21:50), Travis Christensen (59th, 25:57) and Ben Trudell (63rd, 28:53) competed for the Bluejays.

Team scores

Boys

Albany 45; Horicon 57; Orfordville Parkview 83; Rio/Fall River 111; Waterloo 112; Beaver Dam Wayland 142; Princeton/Green Lake 170; Dodgeland, Johnson Creek, Madison St. Ambrose, Markesan, Pardeeville incomplete.

Girls

Team scores: Albany 45; Dodgeland 39; Orfordville Parkview 74; Madison St. Ambrose 112; Rio/Fall River 130; Horicon 163; Princeton/Green Lake 188; Waterloo 192; Johnson Creek 218; Markesan incomplete..

