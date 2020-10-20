PALMYRA — Seniors Ally Czeshinski and Jacob Stroh both moved on to sectionals after top-10 finishes at a WIAA Division 3 subsectional Tuesday at Palmyra-Eagle High School.
Stroh finished fifth in the boys race with a time of 18 minutes, 10.05. seconds. Czeshinski placed seventh with a time of 21:26.85.
As a team, the Panther boys finished fourth at the home subsectional meet with 91 points. The Prairie School took first with 67.
Senior Fisher Schneider placed 13th overall in the boys race with a time of 18:38.10. Also in the top 20 was junior Dalton Metzdorf, who clocked in at 18:59.02, good for 19th. Sophomore Blake Isaacsen was close behind in 23rd with a time of 19:08.12. Finishing off the Palmyra-Eagle five was senior Logan Woessner, who took 31st with a time of 19:35.75.
The Palmyra-Eagle girls had an incomplete team score. Senior Michaela Jones finished 21st with a time of 22:54.23. Junior Madyson Nettesheim crossed the line 27th with a time of 23:40.78.
The time was a personal record for Nettesheim and was 50 seconds better than when she ran the same course last week.
Czeshinski and Stroh will compete at a WIAA Division 3 sectional on Saturday as individuals.
