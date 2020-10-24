KENOSHA — Senior Jacob Stroh finished a spot short of qualifying for the state meet at a WIAA Division 3 sectional Saturday at University of Wisconsin-Parkside.
Stroh clocked in with a time of 18 minutes, 03.9 seconds, which was good for ninth overall in the 38-runner race. Stroh was the sixth-place finisher from non-qualifying state teams. Top five individuals from non-qualifying teams advance to the state meet.
The senior runner was just over six seconds from catching the the final individual qualifier.
Dodgeland senior Evan Finger finished first at the sectional in the boys race. The Prairie School and Kenosha St. Joseph both advanced to the WIAA Division 3 state meet.
In the girls race, Czeshinski placed 32nd overall to end her cross country career with the Panthers. The senior runner leaves her mark on the Palmyra-Eagle program as a three-time state qualifier.
