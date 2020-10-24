WATERLOO — The Johnson Creek volleyball team was defeated in straight sets to end its season, losing 25-14, 25-13, 25-10, in a WIAA Division 3 regional final to Waterloo Saturday at Waterloo High School.
"Waterloo came to play tonight," Johnson Creek head coach Kassidy Wright said. "We are so thankful for our seniors and their dedication to our program."
Kenadie LaSage collected a team-high five kills, while Lexi Swanson recorded a team-best in assists with five. Josey Whitehouse picked up six digs, while LeSage also added team-highs in aces (two) and blocks (1/2).
The Bluejays end the season 10-3.
"Thank you to our seniors for their dedication," Wright said.
