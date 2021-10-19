Fort Atkinson senior midfielder Jack Calloway (4) has possession with Burlington senior defender Zachary Cowan (right) defending during the first half of Tuesday’s WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal at Jones Dairy Farm Stadium. The Blackhawks lost 3-2.
Fort Atkinson senior striker/midfielder Caleb Strayer (6) passes in the midfield during the first half of Tuesday's WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal against Burlington at Jones Dairy Farm Stadium. The Blackhawks lost 3-2.
Fort Atkinson senior defender Scott Buchta traps the ball with his chest during the first half of Tuesday’s WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal against Burlington at Jones Dairy Farm Stadium. The Blackhawks lost 3-2.
The eighth-seeded Fort Atkinson boys soccer team lost to ninth-seeded Burlington 3-2 in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal at Jones Dairy Farm Stadium on Tuesday.
After a scoreless first 40 minutes, Fort senior striker/midfielder Caleb Strayer scored unassisted in the 47th minute on a penalty kick to the lower corner of the goal.
The Demons equalized in the 54th minute on a Benjamin Graham goal, quickly up their advantage to 3-1 after a 56th minute score by Kolton Krueger and a 68th minute goal by Brady Marchese.
Blackhawk junior defender Aiden Worden scored in the 72nd minute off a pass on a corner kick by senior midfielder Jack Calloway for the final margin.
“Burlington was the more aggressive team tonight,” Fort Atkinson boys soccer coach Kent Lovejoy said. “They were bigger and faster than us as a whole. I thought we fought hard, but we just couldn’t get any consistent pressure on them. We got a lead and I felt like maybe we could D up and hold them off but they scored seven minutes later.
“Once they tied it up, their energy went through the roof. We got a little down and did not match their intensity and sure enough they got another goal two minutes later. Our team showed a lot of heart when we were down 3-1. We fought hard to earn a corner and Aiden Worden finished a beautiful ball in from Jack Calloway.
“We just didn’t create enough chances and we were not organized well enough defensively to win tonight. I was proud of the effort and we bring a bunch of really good players back next season, so I also believe the future is very bright.”
The Demons take on top-seeded Oregon in Saturday’s regional final.
BURLINGTON 3,
FORT ATKINSON 2
Burlington 0 3 — 3
Fort 0 2 — 2
Second half: FA — Strayer, 46:38; B — Graham, 53:05; Krueger, 55:11; Marchese, 67:52; FA — Worden (Calloway), 71:38.
