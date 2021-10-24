HARTLAND — Fort Atkinson sophomore Ben Stricker and freshman Mary Worden each qualified for state after top-10 finishes in a WIAA Division 1 cross country sectional held at Naga-Waukee Park on Saturday.
Stricker, who is a first-time state qualifier, finished ninth overall in the boys race in 17 minutes, 3 seconds to nab an individual-qualifying spot.
Worden took sixth in the girls race in 19:51 and will cap her inaugural varsity cross country campaign at state.
“What a great day,” Fort Atkinson cross country coach Chick Westby said. “Even though the times were a little off from where runners wanted them to be, the course was soft. Their places were right in line with the other teams.
“To have two runners qualify was great. Ben and Mary are both focused runners. They both knew exactly what they needed to do to qualify and they did it.”
Fort’s girls scored 163 points to place eighth.
Senior Jada Zorn (19th, 21:22), junior Kaitlyn Burke (23rd, 21:31) and freshmen Analisa Boshart (56th, 23:58) and Emily Krapfl (59th, 24:42) also scored.
Fort’s boys finished eighth with 197 points.
Junior Anthony Henrichon (28th, 17:58), seniors Preston Whitcomb (51st, 18:59) and Ryan Lovejoy (53rd, 19:04) and junior Giovanni Monte (56th, 19:14) also scored.
The state cross country meet is Saturday at the Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids. The boys race is at 12:35 p.m. and the girls race starts at 2:25 p.m.
Team scores — boys: Oconomowoc 43, Sun Prairie 72, Madison La Follette 90, Kettle Moraine 108, Stoughton 141, Elkhorn 161, Janesville Craig 174, Fort Atkinson 197, Oregon 243, Milton 275, Janesville Parker 286, Beloit Memorial 334.
Team scores — girls: Oregon 64, Sun Prairie 69, Janesville Craig 95, Oconomowoc 124, Kettle Moraine 134, Stoughton 154, Milton 163, Fort Atkinson 163, Elkhorn 236, Madison La Follette 257.
