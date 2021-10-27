After a one-year absence, Fort Atkinson’s cross country program will be well-represented at the 2021 State Boys and Girls Cross Country Championships at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday.
Sophomore Ben Stricker and freshman Mary Worden will each put exclamation marks on stellar campaigns by competing at the highest level.
“We have been trying to tell them it’s the biggest stage for cross country you can reach in high school,” said Fort Atkinson cross country head coach Chick Westby, who is in his 20th season at the helm. “When you go for the first time, it’s an eyeful. There’s lots of people and things going on. Just going up there and getting oriented takes time. We plan to get there early and walk the course before any of the races start.
“This week we have been trying to rehearse the course and not just look at the map. We have been gauging workouts for different sections of the course. It will all be about settling nerves. On the starting line, people take off. This week we will keep talking over the race, so they have a concept of what they’re stepping into to through different means like videos and photos.”
This is the first time since 2007 or 2008 that both a male and female will race individually at state, according to Westby. The Blackhawks did not have a runner at state in 2020 for the first time in Westby’s tenure.
Stricker, who took ninth at sectionals in 17 minutes, 3 seconds to qualify, admitted to being nervous with so much at stake, noting he wouldn’t let self-doubt stand in the way of advancing.
“Going into the race at sectionals, I was nervous,” Stricker said. “Kept telling myself I was going to make it. Knew I had to have that mindset. If there was any doubt, I wouldn’t be able to persist and go through it.”
Stricker figures to gain invaluable experience from racing at state.
“State should not be as nerve wracking as sectionals,” Stricker said. “State is as high of a level as you can get to, there’s nothing to qualify for from this meet.
“I am going to try to gain the experience of running with the fastest guys in the state, which is going to be remarkable. Knowing I’m going to be in that group of the fastest runners is special, but at the same time I will not be close to that top guy, which is inspiring and humbling.”
Westby credits Stricker’s work ethic during the offseason as a key factor to his success in 2021, a campaign that saw him post a season-best time of 16:44 at the Badger-East Conference meet at Lake Farm County Park in Monona on Oct. 16. That mark was 1 minute, 7 seconds faster than his time to open the season at the Glenn Herold Invitational in Watertown.
“One thing Ben has done well is he’s motivated and driven enough to do the things he needs to do on his own,” Westby said. “His summer training is consistent. We had a plan at the start of the season on mileage, and he hit those goals. His times have improved all season long. When you’re running where he is, 10-15 second jumps are huge improvements.
“One thing he has improved at is finishing strong. He’s run down other runners at the end at several meets. It’s neat to be able to see him do that.”
Stricker’s late kick proved to be critical at sectionals.
“One of the things I didn’t have experience in from my prior running career before high school was that kick,” Stricker said. “I don’t know where it came from. At that meet last Saturday, there was so much riding on it. Knew I had to beat a kid in front of me. Our coaches will run alongside and yell at meets. That’s motivating to push me forward.”
Stricker ended last season’s abbreviated campaign at subsectionals. In two seasons now of varsity competition, he has more knowledge about running a smart race and what it’s like to compete in a team setting.
“Last year wasn’t a full season, so I didn’t get the full experience of it all,” Stricker said. “My times were subpar compared to this year. Last year, I was trying to get in the motion of running with a team and people faster than me. I was faster than just about everyone in middle school and thought in high school it would be the same way. As it turns out, there are a lot of fast people in high school. It’s helped gaining experience on how to run the races.”
Worden, meanwhile, placed sixth in 19:51 at sectionals to punch her ticket.
“She commented the other day it took her a race or two to get used to not running a mile or a mile and half,” Westby said. “As an eighth grader at that distance, it was full-go the entire way. This 5K thing is a different animal. She settled in well and listened to the upperclassmen.
“One thing she does well racing is she doesn’t take no for an answer. If there’s someone next to her, she will do everything to beat them at the finish line. We’ve seen that ability to not back down several times. That’s something innate about her racing ability. To see her drive exist in that capacity is something we hope continues for three more years here and that develops more and more.”
Worden also ran a season-best at the conference meet, posting a time of 19:15. That mark was 3:35 faster than her time at the season-opening invitational.
“The races in high school are much different,” Worden said. “During the races last year in middle school, I never had someone to push me. High school is nice because I always have someone to push me. My middle school team we were close but not as supportive as this high school team. I enjoy running a lot more in high school. In middle school, I got nervous for races. In high school, I have a lot of support and don’t get as nervous.”
Worden remained upbeat at sectionals and identified an opposing run to hang with to ensure she was in qualifying position.
“The week before sectionals, I had been looking at the times,” Worden said. “My conference time put me fourth in sectionals. Runners on teams that make it get taken off the list. I listed the teams who were going to make it and then counted where I was to stay with a certain person. I made sure to stay in the right place and didn’t get too nervous.
“Once I overthink it and get too negative, I don’t run well. Tried to stay positive and encourage myself.”
Worden, like Stricker, has demonstrated the ability to fend off opposing competitors as the finish line approaches.
“By the end of the race, I’m thinking I’m happy it’s over because I did my best,” Worden said. “If I have any more left, I leave everything on the course no matter what. At the end, I go to where I’m sprinting full. It hurts, but right when you get done it feels so good. One time on the long stretch Mr. Westby was on the sideline yelling ‘I know you have more guts than her’, and I let it all go and left it all out there.”
Worden’s goal is a top-25 showing.
“I have been looking at the field more and with my conference time, I’m ranked 26th,” Worden said. “I’m hoping, and a good goal for me is, to get 25 or lower. Very excited for the next three years.”
The Blackhawks are excited to be returning to state, where the boys race begins at 12:35 p.m. and the girls race is at 2:25 p.m.
“We are all looking forward to Saturday and getting the jitters out,” Westby said. “We are making it a reconnaissance mission of sorts for the future. The plan is to come back. We’ll get used to what’s happening there and the competition that’s there. We are all excited.”
