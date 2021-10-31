WISCONSIN RAPIDS — Fort Atkinson sophomore Ben Stricker and freshman Mary Worden considered it a successful scouting expedition.
Both runners made their first appearances at the WIAA State Cross Country Championships at The Ridges Golf Course on Saturday, and both plan to build on those experiences going forward.
Stricker finished the Division 1 boys race in 120th place in a time of 17 minutes, 52 seconds. Worden placed 37th in the Division 1 girls race in 20:03.
The traditionally fast start was too hard for Stricker to resist. It drained him as the race wore on.
“It was a pretty challenging course,” Stricker said. “There were some hills in places you wouldn’t expect. A lot of people were running fast through the first mile, so it kind of killed a lot of people, including me. Overall, it was a pretty fun race, though. I really like the atmosphere with all the people around, running around and screaming. This is the biggest meet that I have ever run in. It’s just a really nice experience to come and run with all these amazing and incredible runners.”
Stricker has made a name for himself in Jefferson County since grade school on the open 5K circuit, posting eye-popping times well before he was a teenager. His passion for running only continues to grow.
“I’ve been running since six years old,” Stricker said. “This is one of the top tiers I have been trying to strive for since I started running. I want to be running at the highest tier of cross country with training and everything like that, that I can possibly get to. This is almost there. I am really happy with how today turned out. The goal is to be here next year and the year after and just get faster and faster. Maybe by senior year, I’ll be challenging for the title. That’s the whole goal. Just experiencing it today was just an incredible experience.”
Stricker maneuvered his way through the field as the race went on.
“Ben ran a pretty steady pace and passed almost 50 people as he moved consistently up through the pack,” Fort Atkinson cross country coach Chick Westby said.
Worden said the course really suits her style. She got out fast initially, but downshifted in time to save herself for a strong finish.
“It was a hard course,” Worden said. “I really liked the downhills. If you watch me, those are probably my best thing in the race. Downhills, I just completely lean forward and go limp and let it just take me. I actually went out really fast and I had to tell myself, I wanted to try to get out fast, because so many girls were tunneling in, so I tried to get out fast. Then I realized, I got out too fast. I’ve got to slow it down.
“I felt really good. I was also excited for the end. That’s what I like to do. There are a lot of girls, I knew I could pass them at the end, so it felt good. The times were slow today for all the races. Even Ben. All the fast people. It’s disappointing because I thought we’d improve, but it happened to everybody. It’s hot today, too. I am used to running in cooler weather. Sectional and conference were cooler. (My coaches told me) this is what you worked for. Now that you have made it, just go and enjoy this race and give it your all.”
Worden ran well and held close to her position the whole race but still passed about 20 girls between the mile and the finish, according to Westby.
Stricker and Worden made Westby proud in their respective races.
“For Ben to run at state as a sophomore and Mary as a freshman is a great achievement,” Westby said. “I am super proud of how they ran and what they accomplished this season. It is so nice to have two young athletes run here knowing that they will only be faster as the years progress.
“The weather was unusually warm for the state meet. It was great for spectators, but I think the runners would have preferred it to have been a little cooler.”
