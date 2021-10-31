Fort Atkinson sophomore Andi Spies bumps the ball during a WIAA Division 1 sectional final against Burlington at Beloit Memorial High School on Saturday. The Blackhawks lost in four sets and Spies had a team-leading 22 kills.
Fort Atkinson sophomore Andi Spies bumps the ball during a WIAA Division 1 sectional final against Burlington at Beloit Memorial High School on Saturday. The Blackhawks lost in four sets and Spies had a team-leading 22 kills.
BELOIT — The second-seeded Fort Atkinson girls volleyball lost to top-seeded Burlington 25-23, 13-25, 18-25, 12-25 in a WIAA Division 1 sectional final at Beloit Memorial High School on Saturday night.
“We took the momentum early in game one,” Fort Atkinson girls volleyball coach Liz Colver said. “We were able to control the ball well and were able to run a lot of offensive options.
“After winning game one, we couldn’t quite keep the momentum up. Burlington is a battle-tested team and they were able to make some adjustments that we struggled to consistently answer. We found ourselves down and chasing a solid team and just couldn’t quite recover.
“Andi Spies had Burlington on their toes putting up 22 kills on the night and finishing her season with a total of 537 kills.”
Callie Krause contributed 22 assists for Fort, Shelby Gladem finished with three blocks while Kendall Garant served two aces, adding 32 digs.
Fort, which was looking for its first state berth since 1979 and second in program history, says goodbye to its senior class, one that played a key role in the team’s success in 2021.
“All in all, I am extremely proud of this group of girls and all they have achieved this season, as well as the seniors for the work they have put in throughout their careers to get us to this place,” Colver said.
The Demons make it to state for the seventh straight year, qualifying for the 12th time 13 seasons dating back to 2009.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.