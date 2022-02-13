MILTON — Junior Bryce Volla placed second at 113 pounds to lead five Fort Atkinson wrestlers who advanced to sectionals at Saturday’s WIAA Division 1 regional held at Milton High School.
Junior Noah Horwath (120), junior Louden Goutcher (145), junior Aiden Worden (160) all qualified via third-place finishes and senior Vincent Healy made it through with a fourth-place effort at 160.
Volla (30-7) pinned Mukwonago sophomore Brian Whipple in 1:07 in the semis after receiving a bye in the quarterfinal round, then losing by fall in the title match to Milton freshman Aiden Slama in 5:23.
Horwath (27-20) received a bye in the quarters and lost to Mukwonago freshman Adam Whittier by tech fall 16-1 in the semis. Horwath then won a 6-4 decision over Milton freshman Carter Johnson in the third-place match.
Goutcher (23-13) pinned Wales Kettle Moraine sophomore Zade Loebel in 0:38 in the quarterfinals before losing via fall to Mukwonago senior Cody Goebel — the eventual champion — in 2:38. Goutcher won a 16-4 major decision over Janesville Craig junior Dominick Albrecht for third place. In the second place match, Goutcher lost by technical fall, 16-1, to Milton junior Royce Nilo.
Worden (35-9) won via fall in 1:11 against Beloit Memorial junior Jaheim Bryant in the quarterfinals and lost a major decision to eventual champion Zach Eliszweski, a junior from Mukwonago, in the semis. In the third place match, Worden pinned Elkhorn junior Ethan Taylor in 3:57 before losing a 9-1 major decision to Milton senior Michael Schliem for second place.
Healy (24-15) pinned Elkhorn senior Vince Mancini in 4:28 in the quarters and lost by fall in 4:35 to Kettle Moraine junior Charlie Weber. Healy lost a 12-3 major decision to Mukwonago senior Devin Lawrence in the third-place match. In the fourth-place match, Healy beat Milton sophomore Parker Kersten by decision, 6-4, to advance.
Blackhawk sophomore Robert Wildenauer (17-25) placed fifth at 126, senior Jacob Ashland (28-16) was fifth at 138, senior Aidan Leurquin (27-20) was fifth at 195, junior Geo Miguel (16-25) was fifth at 285 and freshman Cooper Recob (1-3) was sixth at 220.
Fort placed sixth with 109 points. Mukwonago (271) held off Milton (259.5) for the team title. Both teams qualified 13 athletes for sectionals.
The Blackhawks host this Saturday’s sectional meet starting at 9:30 a.m.
DIVISION 1
Note: In Division 1, the top four individuals in each weight class advance to individual sectionals and the winning team advances to team sectionals.
MILTON REGIONAL
Team scores—Mukwonago 271; Milton 259.5; Janesville Parker 135.5; Elkhorn 120.5; Janesville Craig 110; Fort Atkinson 109; Wales Kettle Moraine 80; Beloit Memorial 32.5.
Individual sectional qualifiers—Mukwonago 13; Milton 13; Craig 7; Parker 7; Elkhorn 6; Fort Atkinson 5; Beloit 2; Kettle Moraine 2.
106 pounds—Championship: Josephine Stachowski (Muk) pinned Isaiah Gibbs (JC), 2:10. Second-place wrestleback: Miguel Martinez (BM) tfall over Gibbs, 15-0. Third place: Martinez pinned Jesse Reid (Mil), 5:13.
113— Champ: Aiden Slama (Mil) pinned Bryce Volla (FA), 5:23. Third: Brian Whipple (Muk) pinned Aidyn Tucker (JC), 2:21.
120—Champ: Trayton Torres (Elk) pinned Adam Whittier (Muk), 1:57. Third: Noah Horwath (FA) dec. Carter Johnson (Mil), 6-4.
126—Champ: Matt Haldiman (Mil) mdec. over Blake Roberts (Muk), 10-2. Third: Owen West (BM) pinned Shawn Sobczak (JP), 2:40.
132—Champ: Joey Showalter (Elk) mdec. over Brady Wierzbicki (Muk), 13-0. Third: Drexel Norman (JP) pinned Landon Colson (JC), 4:23. Fourth place WB: Lukaas Harms (Mil) dec. Colson, 10-9.
138—Champ: Hunter Kieliszewski (Mil) mdec. over Hunter Klietz (JC), 16-7. Second-place WB: Jacob Wisinski (Muk) pinned Klietz, 2:51. Third place: Wisinski pinned Blake Krueger (JP), 4:38.
145—Champ: Cody Goebel (Muk) dec. Royce Nilo (Mil), 3-2. Second-place WB: Royce Nilo (Mil) tfall over Louden Goutcher (FA), 16-1. Third place: Louden Goutcher (FA) mdec. over Dominick Albrecht (JC), 16-4. Fourth place WB: Dominick Albrecht (JC) pinned Zade Loebel (WKM), 2:32.
152—Champ: Cayden Brandenburg (JP) dec. Charlie Weber (WKM), 12-6. Second-place WB: Weber dec. Devin Lawrence (Muk), 6-5. Third place: Lawrence (Muk) mdec. over Vincent Healy (FA), 12-3. Fourth place WB: Healy (FA) dec. Parker Kersten (Mil), 6-4.
160—Championship: Zach Eliszewski (Muk) dec. Michael Schliem (Mil), 3-2. Second-place WB: Schliem (Mil) mdec. over Aiden Worden (FA), 9-1. Third place: Worden pinned Ethan Taylor (Elk), 3:57.
170—Championship: Aeoden Sinclair (Mil) pinned Parker Schlueter (WKM), 1:04. Second-place WB: Schlueter dec. Alex Jacobi (Muk), 7-2. Third place: Jacobi medical forfeit over Jack Ryan (JC).
182—Championship: Kade Desormeau (Mil) dec. Hayden Chitwood (Muk), 7-6. Third place: Carter Wesley (JP) pinned Jacob Kleist (Elk), 2:40. Fourth place WB: Kleist pinned Teegan Burdick (JC), 1:58.
195—Championship: Treveon Sanda (JP) pinned Braden Zoellner (Elk), 5:00. Third place: Charlie Eckert (Mil) dec. Dane Krimpelbein (Muk), 4-3.
220—Championship: Ryan Mazer (Muk) pinned Patrick Jones (JC), 4:12. Second-place WB: Brayden Lee (Mil) pinned Jones, 3:17. Third place: Lee mdec. over Nathaniel Langdon (Elk), 14-4.
285—Championship: Wolf Schnabl (Muk) dec. Caleb Peters (Mil), 7-1. Third place: George Greene (JC) pinned Dean Glenmore (JP), 1:39.
