Fort Atkinson's boys swim team wanted to post personal-record times in both of its relays that reached the state meet.
On Friday night at the WIAA Division 2 State Championships at Waukesha South Natatorium, the team of seniors Kade Eske, Charlie Schenck, Ethan Larson and junior Hayden Kincaid did just that.
The quartet first swam in the 200-yard freestyle relay, finishing 11th in 1 minute, 33.78 seconds. Their sectional time in the event was 1:34.43.
In the 400 free relay -- the last event of the night -- the group finished 13th in 3:27.43. Their sectional time was 3:30.01.
"This was a great way for the season to come to an end," Fort Atkinson boys swim coach Evan Hill said. "I talked to the boys all week about not worrying about where we were going to finish overall but focus more on swimming a season-best. They did exactly that.
"We went into the meet seeded ninth in the 200 free and finished in 11th. In the 400 free, we were seeded 12th and finished 13th. However, both swims were season-bests and that's how we wanted to end not only the season but the careers of three very solid student-athletes!
"I could not be more proud of the way they worked together all season and supported each other all season long."
The Blackhawks scored 20 points, placing 24th in the team competition.
Rhinelander (256) held off McFarland (250.5) and Shorewood (249) for the team title.
