KENOSHA — It was already a pretty good day for Deerfield/Cambridge’s cross country program when two boys and two girls were guaranteed to qualify for the WIAA State Cross Country Championships.
It got better.
When all the scores were finally tabulated, Deerfield/Cambridge’s girls emerged from a dogfight for second place as the sectional runners-up at the Racine St. Catherine’s sectional on Saturday, Oct. 23. The finish marked the program’s first team qualifying berth since 2016.
Deerfield/Cambridge won a tight battle for the runner-up plaque and second state team berth with 74 points.
Sophomore Mara Brown earned her second consecutive trip to state with a third place finish in 20 minutes, 45 seconds.
“Going to state for track and cross country last year motivated me, because I wanted to do it again this year,” Brown said. “My times have changed a lot, because I have been training over the summer. It’s really cool to make it to state again.”
It’s also really cool to have a great training partner. Like Brown, freshman McKenna Michel would surely have qualified as an individual after placing seventh in 21:05. The two runners have taken turns leading the team during races this season.
“It’s really awesome,” Brown said. “She has been pushing me a lot, every race and in practice, too. It’s really helpful to have someone.”
Michel appreciated having a training partner, and a mentor.
“It’s really nice to have someone to stick with the whole time,” Michel said. “She’s been really helpful. She’s a great role model. I really didn’t start getting into running until about a year and a half ago, two years. My mom just got me going. If it wasn’t for my mom, I probably wouldn’t have continued to do it. I am excited for (next week).”
Brown and Michel both found the hills on the Wayne Dannehl National Cross Country Course to be challenging.
“It was pretty hilly, but it was a lot better than I thought it was going to be,” Brown said. “It wasn’t my best race, but it was still fun to go and it was a good opportunity.”
Michel admitted to having some nerves, racing in her first postseason meet on a new course.
“I had not run this course before,” Michel said. “It’s definitely a tough one. It was intense. Honestly, it probably could have gone better, but I am glad with how I did. I usually just try to stick with the Luther Prep girls.”
Good plan. Luther Prep has been a dominant team all season and placed five runners in the top 15 to win the sectional by 34 points. D/C runners could feel comfortable letting the Phoenix set the pace, while they focused on matching up with their primary rivals, Lakeside and Jefferson.
After the racing concluded, junior team captain Gillian Thompson gleefully skipped back to the team tent after the awards ceremony, clutching the sectional plaque. She was on pins and needles waiting to see if the team would make it through just a short while earlier.
“It was really tight,” Thompson said. “I thought we were in the mix, but I thought we got third at first, because there were a couple Jefferson girls in front of us. We haven’t run this course before, but it was pretty good. The first two miles were pretty quick. The third one was really hilly. That was a challenging one. It’s really exciting. We only had one returner on the team which was Mara who ran (at state). We’re a pretty young team, and we’ll have everyone returning.”
On the boys side, Huffman and sophomore Martin Kimmel advanced individually with top five finishes.
Huffman, Kimmel, senior Carter Brown and junior Kalob Kimmel were all part of a state qualifying team a season ago, when due to the pandemic, the Division 2 state meet was held at Colby High School instead of its traditional site, The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids. With restrictions easing, The Ridges will return as the state meet site this weekend.
“It’s not the same,” Polzin said. “I missed being there. Last year, we got off the bus, ‘This is state!’ There’s nobody here ... So that’s going to be exciting to be there with a girls team and a couple boys and a big crowd there at The Ridges.”
Huffman ran at Wisconsin Rapids two years ago and remembers it well.
“It’s pretty fast,” Huffman said. “The first mile always goes out quick. They’ve got this uphill finish that goes away. I ran 16:50 there, got 15th. I don’t know how I’ll be able to do this year, probably quicker than that, but I don’t know by how much.”
Huffman hasn’t been at the peak of his powers since the season-opening race. As frustrating as that has been, leaving the program as a three-time state qualifier is proof enough that he is an elite runner.
“Zach, he’s been up and down this year,” Polzin said. “We’re still trying to pinpoint what that is, but today you’ve bought yourself another week where maybe you can figure it out before state.”
Kimmel also had an uneven season due to injury, but battled through it.
“Martin ran on the team last year that went to state, so it’s not like he hasn’t been there before, but he made a big jump individually this season,” Polzin said. “He had a little injury flare up a couple weeks ago, so we just shut him down and he cross trained and it worked.”
Huffman, who will be making his third appearance at state, was glad to see it.
“Martin, he finally got into form,” Huffman said. “He’s dealt with some injuries this season. He was running really well, then hit a bit of a slump with his injury. I think was a good bounce back race for him. He went to state last year when we qualified as a team. but he’s really grown up a lot this year. He’s only a sophomore.”
Kimmel, who will be racing at state for the second time, looks forward to pacing off Huffman one last time this week.
“I am glad I get to go with my teammate Zach up to Rapids next week,” Kimmel said. “It’s going to be a fun time. He does (set a high bar). It’s fun, getting to chase him week after week. He’s just a great teammate and I am glad I get to run with him.
“It was a new experience for me, to go up with a full team last year. I wish we could do it again this year. Definitely a one of a kind experience going up with a team, but this will be a fun time. I can’t wait for next week.”
The Division 2 boys race starts on Saturday at noon, while the girls race starts at 1:45 p.m.
