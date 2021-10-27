KENOSHA — Former Lakeside Lutheran cross country coach Gerry Walta has been very pleased with how current coach Cameron Ausen is running his old program — with one exception.
“What’s with the green lettering on your Lakeside t-shirt?,” Walta asked.
It was a fair question, since Lakeside’s colors are two shades of blue matched with white.
“I have no idea,” Ausen said. “Somebody ordered them and they came this way.”
In an aside later, he said, “It’s tough to follow a Hall of Famer.”
Green gaffe aside, Ausen is following Walta’s act quite well.
One week after winning the Capitol North conference title, Lakeside Lutheran’s boys cross country team earned even more impressive hardware at the Racine St. Catherine’s sectional on Saturday.
The Warriors put their top six runners in the top 20 to win by 45 points, securing a trip to state.
The moment was particularly sweet for senior Jonathan Abel, who joined the program during a rebuilding phase four years ago and has enjoyed seeing it take off.
“Amazing,” Abel said. “Four years. My first two years at Lakeside, we had eight people. Our fastest runner was running sub 18, 17:30s. I was 2 by a long margin. It’s been cool, just seeing this small team from when I started out just grow into this amazing, fast team. Four years ago, I didn’t think we were taking first anywhere, much less taking first at conference or sectionals. It’s a dream.”
Sophomore Mark Garcia was also pleasantly surprised.
“I wasn’t expecting us to win sectionals,” Garcia said. “This year, I thought we would maybe win conference. I didn’t think we would win sectionals. God has really blessed us. We’re very close.”
Sophomore Cameron Wieland has lofty individual goals and hopes the team can also take another big step.
“I am really excited to see what everyone can do,” Weiland said. “This season has been phenomenal. All the guys have gotten so much better. All of us have really bonded as a team. I think we’re really starting to find our stride at this part of the season. My main goal is to try to get into that top 15, that top 10. It’s the state meet, so I’ll just try to run a fast time and help the team as much as I can.”
Ausen plans to enjoy this latest part of the journey.
“We were the Phoenix rising from the ashes the last couple years,” Ausen said. “It’s been nice to see the numbers grow and the caliber of our program. Not to take anything away from our previous runners, because we always had a couple of individuals, but this team has really gelled around this idea that we can take this to the next level. To win the sectional by 45 points is really, really special.”
The 2021 State Boys and Girls Cross Country Championships return to The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday. The Division 2 boys race starts at noon, while the girls race starts at 1:45 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.