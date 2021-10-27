The game plan for Whitewater freshman Jack Hefty heading into last weekend’s sectional race was pretty simple.
“Just run fast, that was it,” Hefty said. “Just run the race, have fun, and go off of how I feel.”
Hefty said he felt pretty amazing after placing sixth in the boys race at the Racine St. Catherine’s sectional in 17 minutes, 16 seconds. He was the fourth of five individual qualifiers for the Division 2 state meet and will race for the first time at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday at noon.
Hefty picked up running in the summer of 2019 and was quickly hooked.
My dad, Jeff, was a runner in high school,” Hefty said. “He didn’t do it in college, but then carried it over and ended up doing marathons. I ended up following his footsteps. I just love it, too.”
This marks the fourth consecutive year in which Whitewater cross country coach Chad Carstens has taken a runner to state in boys competition. Trenten Zahn qualified in 2018 and again in the Alternate Fall 2020 season held this past May. Gio Anello qualified in 2019.
Carstens knew he another great prospect in Hefty.
“Throughout the whole season, (coach) just told me, ‘You have the ability — you are strong, you are amazing,” Hefty said. “The mental (aspect), that’s a big thing. The physical ability is nothing compared to the mental. It’s like 90-10 split of mental and physical, so that has definitely developed over the (season).”
After a sub-par performance at the Rock Valley Conference meet the previous week, Hefty bounced back in a big way with the season on the line at the sectional.
“He is a very passionate runner, there’s no doubt about it,” Carstens said. “He’s got a pretty strong background in running. He did some pretty heavy training over the summer. I feel it was important for me at least to show him a little bit of the landscape. If you make it to the mountaintop, great, but just know that it’s an option.”
Zahn’s second state appearance this past May took place in Janesville. The state meet is back at the traditional site in Wisconsin Rapids this year, where it has been held for three decades prior to a one-year change in venues due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s going be a special time,” Carstens said. “It’s such a fun refresher for me as a coach. Within minutes of our conversation after congratulations and everything, he’s asking me, ‘So how does everything work?’ So it’s really fun. You’re going to train for another week, and you’ll have some teammates here to help train with you and I’ll send over an itinerary. Just make sure to keep next Saturday open.”
