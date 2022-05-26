PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — Jefferson County area track and field athletes made the lengthy trek to Prairie du Chien for sectionals, where inclement weather in southeast Wisconsin on Thursday did not move through.
What did move through, however, was plenty of talented athletes, who will get their chance to compete on the state’s grandest stage.
Lakeside Lutheran’s boys track and field team took third at the Division 2 sectional, scoring 62 points. Catholic Memorial (100) held off Lodi (80) for the team title.
Junior Ben Buxa won the shot put with a throw of 50 feet, 5 1/4 inches and placed fourth in the discus (143-5).
Junior Levi Birkholz was third in the high jump (6-2) and senior teammate Caleb Andrews took fourth (6-1). Edgewood sophomore Caden Thomas won with a clearance of 6-3 1/4.
Lakeside’s boys 3,200 relay team of Tyler Dahlie, Tyler Gresens, Mark Garcia and Karsten Grundahl finished second in 8 minutes, 20.88 seconds, edging Lodi by six hundredths of a second. Catholic Memorial won in 8:18.25.
Lakeside’s 800 relay of Jameson Schmidt, Ben Krauklis, Alex Reinke and Kyle Main took third in 132.09. Jefferson’s quartet of Eddy Rodriguez, Paden Phillips, Marcus Owen and Brady Gotto finished fifth in 1:32.58, finishing just over a half second behind fourth-place Sugar River.
Grundahl was fifth in the 800 in 2:02.09. Big Foot senior Gus Foster nabbed the final qualifier with a fourth-place finish in 2:01.98.
Krauklis took eighth in 200 in 23.14.
Lakeside's 1,600 relay of Dahlie, Nate Krenke, Ethan Schuetz and Daniel Ertman finished seventh in 3:35.30.
Jefferson’s boys scored 36 points, tying for fourth with McFarland.
Jefferson senior Nicholas Hottinger was second in the 110-meter high hurdles in 15.0 and Lake Mills senior Kyle Popowski took fourth in 15.22, advancing by five hundredths of a second. Lodi senior Lucas Heyroth won in 14.42, the fastest time recorded in the state for D2 this season.
In the 300 hurdles, Hottinger was second in 40.59 and Popowski was third in 40.75. Heyroth won in 40.07.
Jefferson senior Brady Gotto was third in the 100-meter dash in 10.84. Catholic Memorial sophomore Eddie Jones won in 10.69. Lakeside’s Main finished sixth in 11.13, missing out on an automatic qualifier by eight hundredths of a second. Main was also sixth in the long jump (20-6 3/4).
In the 200, Gotto finished third in 22.23. McFarland sophomore Andrew Kelley won in 22.08 while Turner senior Camden Combs was second in 22.21. Main took fifth in 22.53, missing out on fourth by three tenths of a second.
Jefferson’s 1,600 relay team of Eddy Rodriguez, Marcus Owen, Hottinger and Sawyer Thorp finished fifth in 3:33.61. Monroe was fourth in 3:32.21.
For the Eagle girls, junior Ayianna Johnson won the discus with a throw of 146-10, good for tops in the state this season. Johnson also finished second in the shot put (38-4 1/2) and took sixth in the triple jump (34-9 1/4).
For Lake Mills, the boys 400 relay of seniors Carson Lund and Dylan Johnson, sophomore Matthew Stenbroten and junior JP Rguig took second in 43.98. Catholic Memorial took first in 43.87. Lund finished fifth on technicality in the long jump (21-1), also finishing seventh in the triple jump (42-1).
"The guys finished 12th at sectionals and our stellar seniors scored big points for us," Lake Mills track and field coach Dan Zaeske said. "Our 4x100 relay team continued to shine as they placed second."
Lake Mills senior Abigail Toepfer finished fourth in the long jump with a mark of 16-11.
Whitewater’s girls scored 36 points, placing fifth.
Junior Kindyl Kilar was second in the 200 in 26.27 and Lakeside senior Mya Hemling finished third in 26.31. Lodi sophomore Lily Strong won in 26.04.
Junior Madelynn Buehler was third in the 100 in 12.41.
Junior Evie Troxel was third in the pole vault (9-9). McFarland freshman Julia Ackley won (10-3). Jefferson senior Emily Zilisch tied for sixth (9-0).
Buehler, Emma Weigel, Olive Coburn and Kilar took second in the 800 relay in 1:47.46. Edgewood won in 1:46.83. Whitewater’s aforementioned four athletes also took second in the 400 relay in 50.95. Sugar River won in 50.58.
On the boys side for the Whippets, freshman Jack Hefty was second in the 3,200 in 9:47.92. Sugar River sophomore Carter Scholey won in 9:44.65.
Sophomore Ethan Dugan finished fourth in the 400 in 51.93, setting a new PR.
The WIAA Division 2 State Track and Field Championship in Friday, June 3, in La Crosse.
BOYS
Team scores—Waukesha Catholic Memorial 100; Lodi 80; Lakeside Lutheran 62; McFarland 36; Jefferson 36; Monroe 35; Madison Edgewood 34; Walworth Big Foot 34; Beloit Turner 33; Belleville/New Glarus 32; Platteville 27; Lake Mills 25; Dodgeville/Mineral Point 25; River Valley 18; Portage 18; Watertown Luther Prep 17; Whitewater 15; Richland Center 11; Brodhead/Juda 10; Westby 8; Prairie du Chien 8; Columbus 7; Mayville 6; Poynette 6; Marshall 4; Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 4; Wisconsin Dells 3; Evansville 2; Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld 2; Viroqua 2; Clinton 1.
Winners, area qualifiers
100-meter dash—1, Eddie Jones, WCM, :10.69; 4, Camden Combs, BT, :11.05.
200—1, Andrew Kelley, McF, :22.08; 2, Combs, BT, :22.21.
400—1, Nick Gehring, ME, :50.39; 4, Ethan Dugan, WW, :51.93.
800—1, Parker Heintz, Lo, 2:00.75; 4, Gus Foster, WBF, 2:01.98.
1,600—1, Gus Foster, WBF, 4:28.45.
3,200—1, Carter Scholey, BNG, 9:44.65; 2, Jack Hefty, WW, 9:47.92.
110 hurdles—1, Lucas Heyroth, Lo, :14.42.
300 hurdles—1, Heyroth, Lo, :40.07.
400 relay—1, Catholic Memorial, :43.87.
800 relay—1, Catholic Memorial, 1:30.26.
1,600 relay—1, Catholic Memorial, 3:31.10.
3,200 relay—1, Waukesha Catholic Memorial, 8:18.25.
Pole vault—1, Kaden Rambatt, WBF, 14-6.
High jump—1, Caden Thomas, ME, 6-3¼.
Long jump—1, Combs, BT, 23-0.
Triple jump—1, Combs, BT, 45-2 ½; 2, Tyler Wilson, WBF, 44-6.
Shot put—1, Ben Buxa, LL, 50-5¼.
Discus—1, Ryan Norton, RV, 162-5.
GIRLS
Team scores—Madison Edgewood 90; Lodi 88; Dodgeville/Mineral Point 54; Belleville/New Glarus 40; Whitewater 36; Columbus 29; Brodhead/Juda 26; Platteville 24; Watertown Luther Prep 23.5; Jefferson 23.5; Wisconsin Dells 22; Monroe 21; Walworth Big Foot 19; Prairie du Chien 18; McFarland 18; Richland Center 18; Clinton 16; Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld 15; Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 15; Westby 13.5; Portage 13.5; Waukesha Catholic Memorial 13; Lakeside Lutheran 12; East Troy 10; Edgerton 10; Lake Mills 7; Beloit Turner 6; Evansville 5; Mayville 5; River Valley 5; Delavan-Darien 4; Viroqua 1.
Winners, area qualifiers
100-meter dash—1, Sylvia Johansen, C, :12.13; 3, Madelynn Buehler, WW, :12.41; 4, Lydia Larson, WBF, :12.64.
200—1, Lily Strong, Lo, :26.04; 2, Kindyl Kilar, WW, :26.27.
400—1, Hailey Anchor, WD, :59.23.
800—1, Beverly Harper, RC, 2:23.64.
1,600—1, Ellie Robinson, DMP, 5:25.35; 3, Lydia Seifarth, BT, 5:28.2.
3,200—1, Robinson, DMP; 4, Rosemary Gallagher, Ev, 12:08.76.
100 hurdles—1, Amber Grosse, ME, :15.60; 4, Addison Yates, BrJ, :15.98.
300 hurdles—1, Grosse, ME, :46.99.
400 relay—1, Belleville/New Glarus, :50.58; 2, Whitewater (Olive Coburn, Buehler, Emma Weigel, Kilar), :50.95.
800 relay—1, Edgewood, 1:46.83; 2, Whitewater (Buehler, Weigel, Coburn, Kilar), 1:47.46.
1,600 relay—1, Prairie du Chien, 4:13.31.
3,200 relay—1, Dodgeville/Mineral Point, 9:58.97.
Pole vault—1, Julia Ackley, McF, 10-3; 3, Evie Troxel, WW, 9-9.
High jump—1, Addison Reimer, LCL, 5-5; 2, Addison Yates, BrJ, 5-4.
Long jump—1, Grosse, ME, 17-9¾.
Triple jump—1, Ava Foley, BNG, 35-11¾.
Shot put—1, Ella Puls, Lo, 38-11¼; 3, Madyson Lo, Edgerton, 37-1½.
Discus—1, Ryan Norton, RV, 162-5.
MIXED WHEELCHAIR
100-meter dash—1, Karissa Craddock, RC, :21.73; 2, Rachel Cleaver, BT, :21.93.
400—1, Cleaver, 1:25.13.
800—1, Cleaver, 2:59.30.
Shot put—1, Cleaver, 15-1½.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.