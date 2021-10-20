Jefferson senior setter Savannah Serdynski (1) puts up an assist while Luther Prep senior middle Grace Arndt prepares to defend during a regional volleyball match on Tuesday at LPS. Luther Prep won 26-24, 25-15, 25-9.
Jefferson senior setter Savannah Serdynski (1) puts up an assist while Luther Prep senior middle Grace Arndt prepares to defend during a regional volleyball match on Tuesday at LPS. Luther Prep won 26-24, 25-15, 25-9.
WATERTOWN — Fifth-seeded Luther Prep won a tight first set, then cruised the rest of the night for a 26-24, 25-15, 25-9 win over 12th-seeded Jefferson in a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal on Tuesday.
Senior middle blocker Aidyn Messmann had six kills, five blocks for the visiting Eagles. Senior opposite hitter/setter Savannah Serdynski added 12 assists, six digs. Junior outside hitter Mackenzie Thom contributed eight digs.
“With being a new coach, the girls have done an excellent job working hard every single practice,” Jefferson volleyball coach Andrea Kubicek said. “My seniors, Savannah, Aidyn, Presley Biwer, Jadyn Splittgerber, Ashley Gilbert, and Emily Zilisch were leaders on the court and set the tone for years to come. Their hard work was phenomenal. Each girl had a role on the court and were role models off it.
“I wish I had them for more than one year. They will truly be missed by me and their teammates.”
Sam Fisch had 13 kills and served three aces for Luther Prep. Emma Bortulin added eight kills and 15 digs. Andrea Bortulin put up 15 assists while Molly Fitzsimmons added 13 assists. Ella Tomhave added 14 digs. Anna Kieselhorst served three aces. Grace Arndt had 1.5 blocks.
“We started a little slow tonight, but we definitely picked up our offense in the second and third game,” Luther Prep volleyball coach Erin Nottling said.
“Jefferson was really scrappy and did a good job of avoiding our block. I am proud of our team’s determination in the first game. They played behind the whole game, but finished when they needed to. We are excited to still be able to play on Thursday.”
Luther Prep travels to face fourth-seeded Edgerton on Thursday for the second round of regional play.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.