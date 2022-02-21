RICHLAND CENTER — Whitewater senior Carter Friend earned his third trip to the WIAA State Individual Wrestling Tournament by winning his first sectional title at 160 pounds in Richland Center on Saturday. Senior teammate Mason DePorter earned his first state berth by placing third at 220.
Friend (39-5) began the day with a 13-4 major decision over Evansville’s Ricky Braunschweig (43-10), then stuck Cuba City/Benton/Southwestern’s Jackson Soja (30-11) in 54 seconds of the semifinals. In the title match, Friend scored a 5-3 decision over Delavan-Darien’s Owen Chelminiak (34-7).
“He took third at the sectional as a sophomore and second as a junior,” Whitewater wrestling coach John Schimming said. “He set his sights on getting first this year.”
Friend defeated Braunschweig 11-3 at the Rock Valley Conference tournament two weeks ago. In the finals, he avenged a 9-5 loss to Chelminiak in the regional finals.
“He had a really good practice this week,” Schimming said. “We locked in on some things. He had beaten (Braunschweig previously), but there were things we wanted to do better. That also helped with our match with Chelminiak.”
DePorter (36-8) pinned Portage’s Pierce Kristof in :39 of the quarterfinals, then pinned Cuba City/Benton/Southwestern’s John Wachershauser at 6 minutes of the semifinals. In the title match, he lost by fall to Richland Center’s Teige Perkins at 3:19. In a wrestleback for second, DePorter was pinned by Lodi’s Wyatt Ripp at :56.
“That’s a really cool story to see,” Schimming said. “He was one we knew would grow into his body. He quit as a sophomore. He wasn’t comfortable in his singlet, but we knew he’d be back. He took second at regional and fifth at sectional last year. This year, what a fun kid to watch. He broke our school record for pins at the team sectional, a record held since 2010 when Nick Romani broke it.”
Five other Whippets ended their season at the sectional.
Jarvis Porcaro finished 1-2 at 106. Porcaro (18-9) pinned Wisconsin Dells’ Marty Platt at 3:18 of the quarterfinals, then lost by fall to Darlington/Black Hawk’s Ethan Aird (35-5) at 2:25 of the semifinals. In a consolation semifinal, Porcaro lost by fall to Evansville’s Gunner Katzenmeyer (38-9) in :49.
Traysen Thomasen finished 0-2 at 132. Thomasen (6-6) lost by fall to Prairie du Chien’s Rhett Koenig at 1:46 of the quarterfinals and lost by fall to Brodhead/Juda’s Kylar Clemens in the consolation semifinals at :57.
Marcus DePorter lost a 5-4 decision to Lodi’s Kylar Clemens at 145 and ended the season at 33-10.
Aaron Porras lost by fall in 3:15 to Prairie du Chien’s Maddox Cejka at 152 and finished up with a 24-11 record.
Heavyweight Leo Ortiz was pinned by Belmont/Platteville’s Porter Mandurano at :49 of the quarterfinals, then lost by fall at :44 to Monroe’s Isaac Bunker in the consolation semifinals. His final record is 20-18.
“Thomasen faced the top ranked wrestler in the state in the first round and almost got the first takedown,” Schimming said. “Jarvis and Leo lost to the wrestlers who placed first and second and are going to state. The coaches are very happy with the performance of the seven guys. They wrestled hard, left it on the mat and can looks themselves in the mirror and be proud of their season’s accomplishments.”
DePorter has a rematch against Ripp in a first round match on Thursday night at the Kohl Center.
“He drew the same kid on Thursday that he wrestled in the second place match on Saturday, but he’ll put in a good week and I think he’ll be okay,” Schimming said.
Friend earned a first round bye and will face the winner of Chelminiak and Winneconne sophomore Nate Jechort (22-12) in the quarterfinals, which begin on Friday at 11:15 a.m. The winner of the quarterfinal is expected to face Kewaskum junior Braeden Scoles (42-0), a two-time state champion, in the semifinals on Friday night.
“It’s one match at a time, obviously,” Schimming said. “Whoever wins that quarterfinal has (Scoles), who has been plowing through everybody. Carter lost to him in the first round at state last year, (but wrestled back to win a fourth place medal).”
Last year’s Division 2 state tournament was held at Adams-Friendship High School due to the pandemic. After a one-year hiatus, the tournament returns to the Kohl Center in Madison.
“Adams was similar to Richland Center,” Schimming said. “The way Carter looks at it, it doesn’t matter the venue. You are still at the state tournament. You still have to come ready to wrestle.”
Seven other area wrestlers ended their seasons at the Richland Center sectional.
Jefferson senior Ethan Dieckman was the only one to win a match, finishing 1-2 at 170 pounds.
Dieckman (23-10) began with a 6-5 decision over Portage’s Jordan Starr (25-16) in the quarterfinals, then lost by fall to Evansville’s Owen Heiser (51-0) at 1 minute, 23 seconds of the semifinals. In a consolation semifinal, Dieckman lost a 6-4 decision to Dodgeville’s Mason Winch (25-16).
Jefferson freshmen Kaleb Jose (106) and Aiden DeBlare (113) were also eliminated. Jose (14-7) lost by fall in :32 to Lodi’s Levi Ness (35-12). DeBlare (21-18) was pinned by Dodgeville’s Reid Spurley (41-0) at :43 of the quarterfinals and by Mauston/Necedah’s Drake Gosda (33-10) at :47 of the consolation semifinals.
Lake Mills senior Jordan Tindell lost an 8-4 decision in the 195-pound quarterfinals to Sugar River’s Carson Loshaw (17-10). Tindell ended up 35-6.
L-Cats senior Caleb Quest lost by fall to Mauston/Necedah’s Espyn Sweers at 3:10 of the 170 quarterfinals to end the season at 18-9. Junior Ben Buchholtz lost by fall in the 182 semifinals at 3:34 to Darlington/Black Hawk’s Owen Huschitt (38-2), then lost a 15-0 technical fall to Beloit Turner’s Cal Rise (42-5) in the consolation semifinals. Buchholtz ended up 18-14.
Lakeside Lutheran sophomore Sam Schmidt lost a 5-4 decision to Mauson Necedah’s Brandon Dolata (21-12) in the 145 semifinals to end the season at 20-17.
Team scores— Prairie du Chien 109; Lodi 106.5; Darlington/Black Hawk 86.5; Evansville 63.5; Portage 56; Delavan-Darien 52; Dodgeville 50; Monroe 42; Whitewater 40; River Valley 38; Mauston/Necedah 37; Belmont/Platteville 36.5; Beloit Turner 36; Brodhead/Juda 35.5; Belleville co-op 31; Richland Center 24; Cuba City co-op 21; Walworth Big Foot/Williams Bay 4; Jefferson 2; Clinton 0; Edgerton 0; Lake Mills 0; Lakeside Lutheran 0; Rio co-op. 0; Wisconsin Dells 0.
Blue Jays end season at sectional
WESTBY — The Cambridge wrestling season came to a close at the WIAA Division 3 Sectional at Westby Area High School on Saturday.
Sophomore Jamayne Flom-Pressley lost his opening match at 285 pounds by by fall in 1 minute, 20 seconds to Preston Horihan of La Crosse Aquinas. Flom-Pressley was then pinned in 49 seconds by Caleb Marchwick of Ithaca/Weston.
