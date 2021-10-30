JEFFERSON — Moments after head coach Steve Gee had concluded talking in the locker room at halftime, Jon Lenz pipped in. The senior safety had a simple question, asking his fellow fourth-year players what they wanted to do with what could possibly be the last 24 minutes of their careers.
The answer was resounding, and it earned the Eagles the right to play 48 more minutes in next week’s state quarterfinals.
Senior running back Brady Gotto had 119 rushing yards on 16 carries with two touchdowns and the sixth-seeded Jefferson football team ousted seventh-seeded New Berlin Eisenhower 26-7 in a WIAA Division 3 Level 2 game at JHS on Friday.
“Those guys were fired up and ready to go in the second half,” Gee said. “I could see it in their eyes after Jon said what he did that they wanted to come out and get it done.”
The Eagles reach Level 3 for the first time since 2009 and will play at fourth-seeded Monroe next week.
“It was amazing,” senior linebacker and tight end Joel Martin said of the moments shared with teammates in the celebratory postgame huddle. “All the seniors have been dreaming of going to state since fifth grade. We’ve been having this dream every single year. This whole year we have been grinding it out, every single week. Week in and week out. It doesn’t stop on Saturdays and Sundays, we keep going. For all that hard work to pay off and for us to make it to Level 3 now two games from state is a dream.”
Jefferson’s offense put together perhaps its finest performance to date, amassing 285 rushing yards while going turnover free and converting seven of its nine third-down attempts.
“A big key tonight on offense was holding onto it,” Martin said. “They were ripping at it. We were getting five yards continuously. Holding onto the football has been a problem this year. We did that tonight and finished drives, which was big for us.”
The Eagles, who improve to 8-2 overall and have won six straight, started quick. Martin intercepted a third-down pass by Matthew Collicott on the game’s opening drive, setting up the offense at the plus 37-yard line.
“It’s a game of momentum so to start off with a pick, that’s so deflating for them,” Gee said. “We’re fired up and saying, ‘hey, look what we’re capable of doing.”’
The offense then went to work on a six-play scoring drive capped by senior running back Nate McKenzie taking a pitch in from five yards out around the left end.
After a Lion three-and-out, Jefferson got the ball at its own 38-yard line. Martin had a key third-down conversion on a pass play over the middle. The Eagles then ripped off successive rushes of seven, 15 and eight yards. Two plays later, Gotto scored on an 11-yard scamper around the right side. The two-point conversion pass attempt failed, giving the hosts a 12-0 edge with 11 minutes, 11 seconds left in the second quarter.
NBE, which beat second-seeded Fort Atkinson in Level 1, answered on a 22-yard run off right tackle by senior Max Ringwall, capping a 66-yard scoring drive over five plays to make it 12-7.
Jefferson’s next drive stalled in plus territory after a fourth-down pass fell incomplete. The Lions retained possession at their own 28-yard line with four minutes to play in the half but could only manage a last-second ‘Hail Mary’ attempt, which Martin intercepted.
The Eagles turned it over on downs to open the second stanza as senior quarterback Evan Neitzel, who was 2-for-4 passing for 22 yards, was stuffed on a keeper.
NBE, which was outgained 307-148 and outrushed 285-118, punted after six plays, giving Jefferson possession at midfield late in the third.
Gotto took the first play of the series 17 yards around the right edge, adding a 12-yard tote and five-yard gain on a third-and-two play to set up goal-to-go to open the fourth quarter. McKenzie then scored from nine yards out on a rush around the left side, upping the lead to 19-7 with 11:52 remaining.
One last gasp by the Lions was stymied on the next series when junior running back Adison Tevz was stuffed on a fourth-and-two run at the Jefferson 38-yard line.
The Eagles needed 10 plays, which included a first-down rush by senior fullback Ethan Dieckman and a pair of big runs by Gotto, to put an exclamation mark on the evening’s festivities. Gotto scored on a two-yard run for the final margin with 3:02 left.
Senior linebacker Jesse Heller came up with the Eagles’ third takeaway, intercepting Collicott to put it on ice.
“I congratulated the scout team offense right away when we got in our postgame meeting,” Gee said. “I thought we ran veer and jet really well this week with the scout team and gave our defense a really good look. Nothing gets a defense more fired up than when the scout team burns them for a touchdown.
“That helps because you’re not surprised by the speed. We can’t do everything they can do. The quick hitters and those outside runs, we were really worried about. That was there. We emphasized a lot we were daring them to pass. We needed to be sound on the backend and make sure when the ball is in the air, we are going to get to it.
“All of the things we emphasized the guys did. We gave a five, four and three man front and shot guys from all over the place. We’re at the time of the year that guys understand the scheme. We put ourselves in position to make tackles and made them.”
McKenzie had 17 attempts for 77 yards and the two scores. Dieckman carried it seven times, totaling 60 yards.
“Having such a great scout defense for practice and them giving us such a good look was key in tonight’s game,” Dieckman said. “Coming out here and getting such a good look, the line was able to read their defense, pick up blocks and make holes where they needed to be. It was just running through a giant hole that’s hard to miss.”
The Jefferson offensive line of senior left tackle Noah Houston, sophomore left guard Haden Dempsey, senior center Dylan Hesse, senior right guard Brady Lehman and sophomore right tackle Sam Unke took a typically disruptive NBE defensive line off its game and only got better as the game wore on.
“We talked all week when we’re running our power game to stay really tight against that four front and I thought we did a really nice job with that,” Gee said. “Their two interior tackles are talented kids. Really worked on them not crossing our faces. A couple of times they did. For the most part, we did well. Anytime we get the inside game going, the outside run opens up. That was really there.
“Defensively they were selling themselves to take away power, counter, and reverse, our three big plays. That left open the outside run. They played around in a five-man front and that opened up trap for us. You saw the fullbacks have nice long runs when we needed them. We were able to mix it up.
“You can tell we’re at the time of the year where solid audibles are getting called. Guys are having productive meetings in the huddle about plays that are working. I’m relying on the line, Evan and what they’re seeing. It was a great team effort. Offensively, we were about as good as we’ve been all year.”
Dieckman isn’t allowing himself to see the possibility of the season ending anytime soon.
“It feels amazing to reach Level 3,” Dieckman said. “Every week I’m thinking, please don’t let this be the last week. I just can’t mentally think of a situation where we’re not playing another week.
“To be on this field with all these guys who I call my brothers is so surreal. We’ve bene through ups and downs. From 80-plus degree weather during two-a-days and now it’s cold. But we’re still playing.”
The Eagles lost 18-7 to the Cheesemakers, who beat top-seeded Greendale 42-6 in Level 2, at home in week three. Friday’s game at Monroe High School kicks off at 7 p.m.
JEFFERSON 26,
NEW BERLIN EISENHOWER 7
Jefferson 6 6 0 14 -- 26
New Berlin Eisenhower 0 7 0 0 -- 7
Scoring plays
First quarter
J – McKenzie 5 run (kick failed)
Second quarter
J – Gotto 11 run (pass failed)
NBE – Ringwall 22 run (Loomans kick)
Fourth quarter
McKenzie 9 run (Frank kick)
Gotto 2 run (Frank kick)
Team statistics
Total yards: NBE 148, J 307; Passing yards: NBE 30, J 22; Rushing yards: NBE 118, J 285; First downs: NBE 9, J 19; Fumbles-fumbles lost: NBE 0-0, J 0-0; Interceptions thrown: NBE 3, J 0; Penalties-yards: NBE 1-10, J 5-27.
