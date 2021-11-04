It’s one thing to know what is coming and another completely to be able to stop it for an entire 48 minutes.
Two teams with identical offensive schemes from the same conference will square off in a WIAA Division 3 Level 3 contest as sixth-seeded Jefferson travels to face fifth-seeded Monroe on Friday at 7 p.m.
The Eagles, who are 8-2 overall and winners of six straight, will look to avenge an 18-7 home loss to Cheesemakers, who are 9-2, from Sept. 10.
Both sides run the wing-T offense. Jefferson is looking to win the turnover battle in the second meeting.
“When we played Monroe the first time, the thing that held us back the most was not having a full team and making stupid mistakes on offense like fumbling the ball and making bad play calls,” senior fullback and linebacker Ethan Dieckman said. “As the season has gone on, we haven’t fumbled as much off the snap and our play calls have been better. We are progressively getting better and better each practice.
“From when we played Monroe last, they are going to see a whole different team, and they are not going to be ready for it.”
JHS senior tight end and linebacker Joel Martin points to the third phase of the game — special teams — as a key factor.
“Our special teams have gotten a lot better,” Martin said. “There was an onside recovery they got that really switched the game around when we played in September. We have been switching up some people. Special teams is going to impact the game a lot. They recovered that onside, scored and made it a two-possession game.”
The Eagles led 7-6 at halftime during the regular season meeting but couldn’t muster up any points after halftime while struggling to contain Monroe 6-foot-1, 228-pound senior fullback Alex Hernandez in the second stanza.
“The first time we played them, we did a good job on the outside run,” Jefferson football coach Steve Gee said. “In the second half, they ran trap over and over with the fullback (Hernandez). We got worn down and struggled. Hernandez is a big kid. Can’t tackle him around the shoulder pads.
“We have emphasized tackling and pad level in the playoffs. We had to do be sound in those two areas to be successful the last couple weeks. Some of the things we have been emphasizing in the playoffs, we’ve been doing well like staying square and tackling well. It’s a new level of competition, and we’ll have to improve and match them.”
Jefferson, which beat New Berlin Eisenhower 26-7 last week and edged Greendale Martin Luther 21-20 in Level 1, is making its first Level 3 appearance since a 2009 home loss to Reedsburg.
The Cheesemakers upended fourth-seeded Whitnall 28-21 in Level 1 before a 42-6 thumping at top-seeded Greendale, which was previously unbeaten, a week ago, a game in which they ran it 39 times for 390 yards with six rushing scores.
Monroe, which lost in Level 3 in 2016 and 2019, averages 36 points per game and has three 1,000-yard rushers (Hernandez, Keatin Sweeney and JT Seagreaves) on the season.
“Both teams will take a hard look at the last matchup,” Gee said. “We’ll look to where there may be areas for us to have success and an opportunity to exploit something they show.
“We’ll evaluate things we have to do different to get a little bit going offensively. We are going to try to show all the defensive looks we have been. We’ll audible ourselves to good situations or communicate to be in good looks. We will try to find some subtle differences in how guys were lined up and try to take advantage of that and capitalize come Friday.”
The Eagles are savoring being one of the final eight teams standing in Division 3, and will be prepared for the ninety-minute trek to Green County for the program’s biggest game in more than a decade.
“We talked all last week and will talk this week about how every play in practice is a great bonus,” Gee said. “Our seniors get extra time. Younger guys get to learn about what playoff football is about. Thrilled we have this opportunity and we are still going here.
“Key is the mental preparation for this game. We know what the bus ride is about. There won’t be any marathon practice sessions this week. Don’t need to work on getting in shape or things like that.
“Now, it’s mental. Will we be comfortable with what’s in front of us on offense, defense and special teams? Be confident. That’s the biggest thing as a coach this week is instilling confidence. We know what’s coming. Now, it’s about execution. We’ll save the physical stuff for Friday’s game and not practice. It’s about mentally making sure we’re ready.”
The winner of this game faces Pewaukee or Whitefish Bay in a neutral site game next week in Level 4.
