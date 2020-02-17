BARABOO — Whitewater senior Jack Mayer qualified for two state meet events during a WIAA Division 2 sectional Saturday in Baraboo.
Mayer earned a first-place and a second-place finish to help the Whippets to eighth overall. Whitewater scored 125 points, while Jefferson/Cambridge took ninth with 89 points. Fort Atkinson was 11th with 72 points.
Madison Edgewood won with 391 points.
Mayer earned the top time in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 22.23 seconds. In the 100-yard freestyle, Mayer clocked in with a 48.73, good for the runner-up spot.
Jefferson/Cambridge sophomore Trevor Leto had the EagleJays best placement with a ninth-place finish in the 100-yard freestyle with a 52.16.
Fort Atkinson senior Greyson Gottschalk led the Blackhawks with a sixth-place finish in the 200-yard individual medley. He timed in at 2:09.62.
Mayer will swim in the WIAA Division 2 state meet Friday at the UW Natatorium.
