MUKWONAGO — The Fort Atkinson boys volleyball team was defeated by Mukwonago, 25-15, 20-25, 25-20, 25-21, in a WIAA Division 1 opening-round playoff game Friday in Mukwonago.
Cody Zahn led the Blackhawks in assists and aces with 23 and two, respectively. Joe Stiemke collected a team-high seven kills.
Mukwonago will play Waukesha West Tuesday.
Editor’s note: Information for this game was reported in a timely fashion. Due to a clerical error, it was excluded from the Monday edition of the Daily Union. We regret the error.
MUKWONAGO 3, FORT ATKINSON 1
Blackhawks 15 25 20 21
Indians 25 20 25 25
Kills — FA Stiemke 7. Assists — FA Zahn 23. Blocks — FA Yoder 4. Aces — FA Zahn 2. Digs — FA Gladem, Stiemke, McDonough 2.
