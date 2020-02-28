ELKHORN — Junior Ainsley Howard made four 3-pointers and scored 20 points for the Jefferson Eagles as they earned a 53-42 victory over second-seeded host Elkhorn in a WIAA Division 2 girls basketball regional semifinal on Friday.
Howard scored 12 points in the second half as she led the Eagles to their third consecutive regional finals appearance under three different coaches.
Freshman forward Ayianna Johnson cored 10 points and Riley Madden made three 3-pointers to finish with nine.
Jefferson outscored Elkhorn, 24-0, from 3-point range and, 15-8, from the free-throw line. The Eagles made 13 of their 15 free throws in the second half as they built on their 22-19 advantage at the break.
Maddie Ivey scored 14 points to lead Elkhorn (15-8) and Haley Remington added 12.
The Elks finished fourth in the Southern Lakes Conference out of seven teams after losing to Fort Atkinson in their second game of the season. Jefferson beat Fort Atkinson in the regular season and in the regional quarterfinal to set up the trip to Elkhorn.
Jefferson (13-11), which finished seventh out of 10 teams in the RVC, will continue its season Saturday against Waterford with a 7 p.m. tipoff. The Eagles last faced Waterford in the 2018 WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal in which they won, 39-33, at Fort Atkinson.
JEFFERSON 53, ELKHORN 42
Jefferson 22 31 — 53
Elkhorn 19 23 — 42
Jefferson (fg ftm-fta pts) — Madden 3 0-0 9, Howard 5 6-7 20, S. Peterson 0 2-2 2, Helmink 1 1-2 4, Johnson 4 2-2 10, J. Peterson 1 2-3 4, Beck 1 2-2 4. Totals — 15 15-18 53.
Elkhorn — Hunter 1 0-0 2, Remington 5 2-4 12, D. Ivey 3 4-8 10, Grochowski 2 0-0 4, M. Ivey 6 2-4 14. Totals — 17 8-16 42.
3-point goals — J 8 (Helmink, Madden 3, Howard 4), E 0. Total fouls — J 11, E 14.
