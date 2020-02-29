WATERFORD — Proud was the buzzword used after Jefferson’s regional final game Saturday night.
Jefferson trailed Waterford by as much as 14 points in the second half, but rallied to force overtime.
The Wolverines emerged victorious in the extra period as the Jefferson girls basketball team was edged by Waterford, 47-46, in a WIAA Division 2 regional final game Saturday night at Waterford High School.
“We played a little shaky to start. At halftime I told the girls to give everything they had in the second half,” Jefferson head coach Mark Peterson said. “They did that and more. I don't know what else they could have done. I’m so proud.”
Junior Ainsley Howard knocked down a 3-pointer with 1 minute, 40 seconds left in the second half to tie the game at 38-38. The Eagles got the last shot in regulation — but it bounced off the rim in the waning seconds.
In overtime, the Wolverines hit some key free throws down the stretch to top the Eagles.
“Everyone gave it their all. That’s all I could ever ask for,” said Howard, who scored a game-high 25 points. “Especially as a captain and one of the older players on the team. I’m just proud of everyone.”
Waterford ended the first half on a 7-0 run to take a 26-16 lead into halftime.
The Wolverines scored the first four points of the second half to expand their lead to 30-16 with 13:51 to play.
Jefferson cut the lead to one possession at 34-31 with a pair of free throws from sophomore Riley Madden with 4:37 to play.
The free throws capped off a 15-4 Eagle run.
“It was just one possession at a time,” Peterson said. “It didn't go our way right away, but we kept fighting.”
Down 38-35 with 1:40 to play, Howard received a screen from freshman Ayianna Johnson at the top of the key. The screen sprung open Howard, and she knocked down a 3-pointer to tie the game.
“I just looked for the gaps. We had to be physical,” Howard said regarding the play.
Jefferson got a stop on defense, and the Eagles milked the clock for the final shot.
Junior Josie Peterson attempted a turnaround jump shot in the final seconds, but the shot was long.
Johnson and Peterson both fouled out in overtime and Waterford built a 47-43 lead with 9.4 seconds remaining after a pair of made free throws.
Howard hit a step-back 3-pointer to cut it to 47-46 on the next possession. The game was initially ruled over after the shot, but after discussion, the refs put 0.5 seconds on the clock.
Waterford successfully inbounded the ball to end the game.
Howard scored 14 of her 25 points in the second half and overtime. She finished the night with five 3-pointers.
“You can’t give anymore than she did,” Peterson said. “I think that’s true for everybody. She does it night in and night out. Her teammates feed off that. She knocked down some big shots, but her teammates set her up to.”
Johnson scored seven points, and Madden added five in the loss.
“When I took this job, if you would have told me that this young team would be 13-12 and play in the regional final, I would have called your bluff,” Peterson said.
“I wouldn't ask for any other team honestly,” Howard said. “Everyone works hard in practice and on the court. I’m happy to see everyone give it their all.”
WATERFORD 47, JEFFERSON 46 (OT)
Jefferson 16 22 8 — 46
Waterford 26 12 9 — 47
Jefferson (fg ftm-fta pts) — Madden 1 2-2 5, Messmann 1 0-2 2, Howard 9 2-2 25, Helmink 1 0-1 2, Johnson 3 1-2 7, Peterson 1 0-3, Beck 1 0-0 2. Totals —17 6-13 46.
Waterford — Barwick 1 4-4 6, Schmidt 3 0-07, Rohner 7 9-11 22, Loppnow 1 2-4 4, Benavides 2 0-1 5, Acker 1 0-0 3. Totals — 15 15-24 47.
3-point goals — J 6 (Madden, Howard 5); W 3 (Schmidt, Benavides, Acker). Total fouls — J 20, W 18.
