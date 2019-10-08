PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — Mary Hommen was the top individual qualifier for the state golf championship after the Cambridge senior turned in a score of 89 strokes at the WIAA Division 2 Prairie du Chien sectional hosted at Prairie du Chien Country Club on Tuesday.
The Cambridge Blue Jays turned in a four-player card with 416 strokes on it to take fifth place as a team. Madison Edgewood/Sacred Heart took the top spot with 351 strokes and Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek took 403 strokes for a second-place finish.
Senior Aubrie Pero nearly joined Hommen at state, but she finished one stroke away after shooting a 96. Pero scored a 43 on the front nine and had a 53 on the back nine.
Hommen also shot a 43 on the front nine, but added a 46 on the back nine.
Rounding out the Cambridge card was senior Hailee Sundquist with 110 strokes and sophomore Lissy Pero with 121 strokes.
The WIAA Division 2 state tournament begins at 8:50 a.m. Monday in Verona at University Ridge Golf Course.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.