ELKHORN — Senior Kayla Gehrmann advanced to the state meet on the balance beam at a WIAA Division 2 sectional Friday at Elkhorn High School.
Gehrmann finished fifth in the event with a 9.0.
The Eagles placed fourth at the nine-team sectional with 126.825 points. Whitefish Bay won the sectional with 143.45 points, while host Elkhorn finished second with 137.3 points.
Whitewater took eighth with 113.125 points.
Gehrmann took seventh in the all-around competition with a score of 33.975.
Sophomore Eden Harstford finished 19th in the all-around with a 31.2.
Whitewater’s Halee Peters had the best all-around finish among freshman at the sectional, placing 18th.
The WIAA state gymnastics meet will take place Friday and Saturday in Wisconsin Rapids. Team events are Friday and individuals Saturday.
This is the third trip to state for Gehrmann, who qualified for the meet with the team as a freshman and sophomore.
Gehrmann qualified in the all-round as a sophomore where she finished in 20th place out of 25 gymnasts with 32.45 points. As a sophomore, beam was her lowest score at the state tournament as she posted a 7.667.
