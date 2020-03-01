MADISON — One of the hardest things for a state-qualifying wrestler to do is get a good night’s sleep after losing a state semifinal his senior year.
Their minds are reeling, just processing the death of a dream. Tougher yet for some, they are expected to go out and wrestle two more matches the next morning, instead of savoring the Parade of Champions ceremony reserved for finalists later that night.
“I actually took some Melatonin,” Jefferson senior Dean Neff said.
An over the counter sleep aid that’s non-habit forming? Sounds like a great pro tip.
Neff found a way to sleep off a controversial 5-4 semifinal loss to Hammond St. Croix Central sophomore Devin Wasley on Friday night, then finished a brilliant career in style by whipping both opponents Saturday to earn a third place medal at 160 pounds at the WIAA Division 2 individual state tournament at the Kohl Center.
He needed exactly one minute to pin Monroe senior Patrick Rielly in the consolation semifinals, then dispatched Chilton/Hilbert senior Gaven Lisowe by a 12-3 major decision in the third place match. Neff beat Lisowe in the quarterfinals by a 10-4 decision and was every bit as dominant in the rematch with five takedowns and a two-point near fall.
Some top-ranked wrestlers never recover from a state semifinal loss, taking a shell-shocked and beaten demeanor into the placement matches. Suddenly, the top-ranked wrestler in his weight class could find themselves losing both of final matches and settling for a sixth place medal instead of a first place medal.
Not Neff. He was determined to have some fun on his final day of high school folkstyle wrestling.
“I was thinking about that while I was warming up,” Neff said. “To go out with two wins, with my last folkstyle matches, that’s fun. I got a fall in a minute and a major. You can’t ask for anything better.”
Neff’s potent single and double leg attacks left Lisowe desperately trying to jack him up for underhook throws. It left Neff wondering what might have been, had he chosen to go neutral in a tie match against Wasley in the third period. He chose down expecting to score the go-ahead escape, but was ridden out and penalized the winning point for stalling.
“I should never have went down,” Neff said. “I think that last match showed why. It sucks not being in the finals, but psychologically, it’s probably good that I got taken down a peg.”
Jefferson co-wrestling coach EJ Pilarski credited his senior for going out big instead of sulking after the crushing semifinal defeat.
“He went out big,” Pilarski said. “Ending your senior year with wins like that, in dominant fashion is how you want to do it. It sucks (to lose like that in the semifinals), but it’s what you do with it.
“Dean was mentally strong and came back and was physical in both matches and made his presence known.”
Neff leaves Jefferson as the school’s career wins leader with a record of 172-33. Since Pilarski and Weber started coaching, Neff’s season win percentage of 96 for his 47-2 record this season leads the program. His career win percentage of 84 percent is second only to Quintin Gehrmann.
He earned three trips to state placing sixth as a sophomore, fifth as a junior and now third as a senior.
“(Dean is) arguably one of the best wrestlers to ever go through Jefferson,” Pilarski said. “People can argue that, and I’m sure a lot of them have valid points about who was the best wrestler to go through Jefferson, but if you don’t bring Dean into that conversation, you’re not right. You’re wrong not to bring him into the conversation.
“He’s been great as far as pushing other wrestlers in the room. The younger wrestlers can look and see how hard he has worked to get to where he’s gotten. They understand they are going to have to work just as hard if not harder to get there as well.”
Neff has been involved in wrestling since the age of four. Three, if you count rolling around with other kids.
Neff plans to continue wrestling in freestyle and Greco tournaments.
“Wrestling has taught me a lot of things,” Neff said. “Determination. Self-perseverance. Sacrifice. Strength and conditioning go hand in hand. Competing is the easy part.
“All the sacrifice of practices, extra workouts, making weight and all that, is the hard stuff. Competing is the easy part. I just went out and did what I do.”
