ORFORDVILLE — Palmyra-Eagle’s Austin Pogreba and Jake Pronschinske both advanced to sectionals after first-place finishes at a WIAA Division 3 regional Saturday at Orfordville Parkview High School.
Palmyra-Eagle placed sixth at the regional with 77.5 points, while Cambridge placed a spot ahead in fifth with 86 points. Kenosha Christian Life won with 281 points.
Pogreba won the 170 pound regional championship match with a 16-1 technical fall against Deerfield’s Sid Jackson.
At 195 pounds, Pronschinske won the championship bout with a fall 1 minute, 36 seconds into the first period.
Cambridge’s Landon Sonnenberg (113) and Jacob Moody (152) also advanced to sectionals with second-place finishes in their respective weight classes.
Advancing wrestlers will compete in sectional matches at the Dodgeland sectional Saturday at 10 a.m.
WIAA DIVISION 3 ORFORDVILLE REGIONAL
Team scores — 1, Kenosha Christian Life, 281; 2, Parkview, 194; 3, Deerfield, 134; 4, Kenosha St. Joseph, 94.5; 5, Cambridge, 86; 6, Palmyra-Eagle, 77.5
106 pounds — 1, Suer, Park. 113 — 1, Dolphin, KCL. 120 — 1, Calabrese, KCL; 2, Kendall, Cam. 126 — 1, Pinter, KCL. 132 — 1, Rivera, KCL. 138 — 1, Pinter, KCL. 145 — 1, Wilson, KCL. 152 — 1, Brown, Park.; 2, Moody, Cam. 160 — 1, Egan, Park. 170 — 1, Pogreba, PE. 182 — 1, Schwengels, Park. 195 — 1, Pronschinske, PE. 220 — 1, Hernandez, KCL. 285 — 1, Grubbs, KCL.
