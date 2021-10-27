Longtime Jefferson head coach Steve Gee told the school’s grounds staff to hold off on aerating the game field and doing anything else to prep the surface for the winter months until after the Level 1 game had wrapped up.
The Eagles were not expecting another home game, not by any means. They just knew, there was still a chance.
The sixth-seeded Jefferson football team hosts seventh-seeded New Berlin Eisenhower in a WIAA Division 3 Level 2 game at JHS on Friday at 7 p.m.
The Eagles earned an upset win, 21-20, at third-seeded Greendale Martin Luther in Level 1, thanks in part to senior safety Jon Lenz stuffing a potential go-ahead two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter. The Lions, meanwhile, upended second-seeded Fort Atkinson 10-0 to advance, setting up the only second-round game in the state to feature two lower-seeded squads.
“We didn’t feel seeding mattered,” Lenz said. “We’ve been playing faster and bigger competition this year in teams like Monroe and Edgewood. We’ve been building up to play in games like these.”
Jefferson, which is 7-2 overall, will be playing at home in the second round or later for the first time since a Level 3 game in 2009.
“It’s a pretty big deal to be playing in a game like this on our field,” Lenz said. “Every senior after the Martin Luther game, there was excitement from winning but everyone was looking forward to the next week.
“The bracket fell in place. Defensively, the focus is on stopping a run-heavy team again this week. Line and linebackers will be focused on the run, and we’ll be focused on big plays on the back end.”
Lion starting quarterback Matthew Collicott is 22-for-46 passing this season, throwing for 221 yards with no touchdowns and six interceptions. Senior running back Max Ringwall (6-foot, 178 pounds) is the engine that makes New Berlin Eisenhower go. Ringwall averages 106 rushing yards per game, scoring 14 touchdowns while picking up more than eight yards per attempt.
“They remind me a lot of Edgerton, a shotgun team with a run-first philosophy,” Gee said. “The NBE line is good at reach blocking. They will run sweep and their trap blocking looks good. They also show option looks with inverted veer and veer. This week we will need to go over option looks. Having a moving wall defensively will be big again and not turning our shoulders.
“They had some openings in the middle last week and turned them into 10-15 yard runs pretty quick. Impressed with their offense. We have a good idea of what we’re going to see, but we have to still execute, particularly option responsibilities. Against option teams, one mistake turns into an explosive play. We did a good job of that last Friday. When Martin Luther did score, we made them earn it and go down the field. We’ll want to do that again.”
The Lions, who have won three straight and five of their last six games, play with a low pad level on defense.
“Their tackles and ends maintain a low pad level,” Gee said. “It will be an emphasis for us on the offensive line to match that pad level. If we’re coming in too high, we won’t get movement and will be stalemated.
“Devon Freitag is the right tackle. He has a nice motor and really was disruptive in the run and pass game. That’s a guy that stood out right away. Looking at film, NBE is consistently an even front 4-4 team with linebackers on the outside. We’ll prep for that but at the same time, teams change up the defense typically when facing a double wing-T team.”
The Eagles, who have won five straight, will look to clean up some self-inflicted mistakes from the Level 1 game offensively.
“We were held to seven points in the final three quarters against Martin Luther,” Gee said. “A majority of that was us hurting ourselves with holding calls, bobbled snaps and miscommunications in the huddle. Those are things we have to eliminate. Anytime you make it to the playoffs and are lucky enough to make it to Level 2, you have to focus on yourself. We’ll look to clean up things we can control. Every play is an opportunity to go forward. If we do that, we will be in the game.”
Jefferson’s senior class were sophomores the last time the program hosted a playoff game (a 2019 loss to Lakeside Lutheran). The group is determined to have different memories of its last home game than the 2019 senior class was left with.
“We didn’t win that game when a lot of these guys were sophomores,” Gee said. “These seniors were playing special teams and a few guys like Joel Martin were starters. They remember the feeling of losing and not playing well in the first half. It’s nice motivation for these guys. We now know the elation of winning a playoff game. For a number of guys, the memories of not playing your best and doing what you’re capable of is there too. It’s a nice motivation factor.
“Being home is a huge bonus. I knew theoretically it was possible. We didn’t think it was going to happen though. Now that is has, we have to take advantage of it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.