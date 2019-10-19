Jefferson will play in the WIAA Division 4 playoffs after the initial report from the WIAA had the Eagles in Division 3 for football.
Jefferson has the highest enrollment for teams in Division 4 and will share an eight-team grouping with Walworth Big Foot, Brodhead/Juda, Edgerton, Evansville, Jefferson, Lakeside Lutheran, Mauston and River Valley. The Eagles (6-3) defeated Big Foot in Week 1 and lost to Brodhead/Juda (4-5), Edgerton (8-1) and Evansville (8-1).
Lakeside Lutheran defeated Lodi, 23-15, in Week 9 to qualify for the playoffs. Lodi (6-3, 2-3) was a Top 10 team in the Medium Division Associated Press poll before losing to Lake Mills, Watertown Luther Prep and Lakeside Lutheran. The Blue Devils missed the playoffs for the first time since 2000, though they defeated Marshall (2-7, 2-2 Capitol South). Marshall is a WIAA Division 5 playoff team.
Lake Mills is in a Division 4 grouping with Division 4-favorite-Waukesha Catholic Memorial, East Troy, Kewaskum, Greendale Martin Luther, Obama SCTE, St. Francis and University School of Milwaukee.
Johnson Creek is among the lowest enrollment in Division 6. The Bluejays (7-2, 4-1 Trailways Small) share a grouping with Palmyra-Eagle (7-2, 5-1 Trailways Large), Cambridge (8-1, 4-0 Capitol South), Racine Lutheran, Random Lake, Ozaukee, FDL St. Mary's Springs and Winnebago Lutheran.
Seeding meetings take place among coaches on Saturday. Some are done through online communications, others are in person. The Division 4 seeding meetings are in person. The Division 6 seeding meeting is hosted by Johnson Creek.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.