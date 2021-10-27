The Capitol Conference co-champions will square off once more.
The third-seeded Lake Mills football team will play at second-seeded Columbus in a WIAA Division 4 Level 2 game on Friday at 7 p.m.
The L-Cats enter on the heels of a 28-27 overtime triumph over sixth-seeded Kettle Moraine Lutheran in Level 1.
Lake Mills, which is 8-2 overall and winners of seven straight games since a 29-0 setback against the Cardinals in week 3, faces a physical, run-minded group.
“Offensively, defensively and on special teams, we need to match or exceed their physicality,” Lake Mills football coach Tyler Huber said. “They are a real physical, strong and tough team.
“They do what you need to do to win games, which is play great defense and run the football well. If you do those two things well, you are going to be in the hunt.”
The Cardinals, who are 9-1 overall and beat seventh-seeded Lakeside Lutheran 41-14 in Level 1, like to ground on pound, relying on sophomore running back Colton Brunell and senior tailback Andrew Pfeffer to do most of the damage.
“We aren’t as big as most teams defensively or offensively, but we’re extremely fast,” Huber said. “We need to plug up the middle, force them to bounce the ball and run sideline to sideline. We need to tackle low and get hats to the ball. Brunell and Pfeffer are both very solid running backs. Brunell is not only as good of a back as there is in the conference, but in the entire state for Division 4. The defense has to play for 48 minutes.”
The last meeting between these teams was a low point for the L-Cats, who had 43 yards of total offense and couldn’t protect junior quarterback Caden Belling.
“Offensively, we have to take care of the ball,” Huber said. “I thought we played our worst game of the season in week 3. At that point, we still had a lot of guys playing varsity football for the first time. Guys have grown since then.
“We had five turnovers the first time. Ball security is a must. We want to be positive on first down. Last time, we gave up way too many sacks. In eight of our 10 possessions, we were in second or third and long because of a sack given up. It will be big to stay ahead of the sticks, take care of the football and be disciplined.”
Lake Mills, which is playing in Level 2 for back-to-back seasons and the fourth time in five years, will have junior running back and linebacker Ben Buchholtz in the fold this time around.
“Ben is one of our leaders, so having him back is huge,” Huber said. “Looking forward to seeing him play out there. He’s chomping at the bit to play these guys. Our team is excited for another chance at them.”
The L-Cat defense faces a stout challenge, slowing down an offense that can wear on opponents as the game goes on.
“Defensively, we have to match or exceed their level of physicality,” Huber said. “We need to be extremely disciplined in the front half of the defense. If we stop the run, I like our chances. We also have to be disciplined on the back half.
“We have to play for 48 minutes. There’s some teams that have played with Columbus for a half. There has not been any that have played with them for 48. We have to play for 48 not 24. Our seniors have to leave it all on the field for us. We have to earn the next opportunity and that comes on Friday.”
