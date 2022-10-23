LAKE MILLS -- The L-Cats are Level 2 bound for the fourth consecutive season.
The third-seeded Lake Mills football team throttled sixth-seeded Evansville 41-14 in a WIAA Division 4 Level 1 game at LMHS on Friday.
"We got the win and are 1-0," Lake Mills football coach Tyler Huber said. "You’re either moving on or you're done this time of the year. When you’re still meeting and practicing, it’s a good day and a good week.
"We played well enough to get the win. It’s a cool thing for our seniors playing their last game at Lake Mills Stadium to finish their home careers with a win is a cool experience for them."
The L-Cats (7-3) never trailed, scoring the game's first points two minutes in on a 27-yard run by senior tailback Ben Buchholtz, who finished with 17 totes for 150 yards and a pair of TDs. Buchholtz added a score from eight yards away on the first play of the second quarter to make it 13-0.
After the Blue Devils (5-5) made it 13-7 on a three-yard Wyatt Nelson rush, Lake Mills senior quarterback Caden Belling hit junior wideout Matthew Stenbroten for a 25-yard scoring strike with 4:12 left before the break. Senior Mason Levake's point after made it 20-7.
"Caden threw it up and Matthew is a big playmaker for us," Huber said. "Matthew made a play over two of their kids. We needed a big play at that point and he delivered."
In the third quarter, the rout was on. L-Cat senior defensive back JP Rguig intercepted Evansville QB Bennett Keller and returned it 35 yards for a score. Rguig added a 37-yard receiving score later in the quarter. On the play, Belling's arm was hit by a rushing defender, causing the ball to be under thrown. Rguig -- after an Evansville player had a chance for a pick -- came back to the ball and scampered into the end zone.
Lake Mills sophomore Dom Kelly found paydirt on a seven-yard rush with two minutes left for the final margin on a read-option play for his first-ever varsity score.
Belling finished 15 of 20 passing for 114 yards with two touchdowns, one interception. Stenbroten hauled in eight passes totaling 81 yards. He also helped lead the L-Cats' defense from his outside linebacker spot, producing three sacks and seven tackles. Junior defensive back Brody Henderson also recorded an interception.
"We communicated well defensively," Huber said. "They formationally were trying to put leverage on us with shifts. We knew they were trying to do that. Defensive coordinator Steve Navarro had a good game plan. We had answers for a lot of the things they tried to do. We had a good week of preparation on the defensive side of the ball."
The L-Cats travel to face second-seeded Lodi in Level 2 next week. Lake Mills won the regular-season meeting 28-10 in week nine. The Blue Devils (8-2) routed seventh-seeded Platteville 42-0 in Level 1.
LAKE MILLS 41, EVANSVILLE 14
Evansville 0 7 0 7 -- 14
Lake Mills 7 13 14 7 -- 41
First quarter
LM -- Buchholtz 27 run (Levake kick)
Second quarter
LM -- Buchholtz 8 run (kick failed)
E -- Nelson 2 run (Klitzman kick)
LM -- Stenbroten 25 pass from Belling (Levake kick)
Third quarter
LM -- Rguig 35 interception return (Levake kick)
LM -- Rguig 37 pass from Belling (Levake kick)
Fourth quarter
E -- Moellenberndt 30 pass from Keller (Klitzman kick)
LM -- Kelly 7 run (Levake kick)
Team statistics
First downs: E 9, LM 11; Rushing attempts-yards: E 29-117, LM 24-199; Passing yards: E 73, LM 114; Fumbles-lost: E 2-0, LM 0-0; Penalties-yardage: E 6-55, LM 3-25.
Individual statistics
Rushing attempts-yards -- E: Nelson 15-49, Braunschweig 6-61; LM: Buchholtz 17-150; Passing (comp.-att.int.-yds) -- E: Keller 12-29-2-73; LM: Belling 15-20-1-114; Receptions-yards -- E: Moellenberndt 2-30; LM: Stenbroten 8-81, Rguig 2-37.
