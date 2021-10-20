Three area football teams will compete in WIAA Level 1 postseason games on Friday at 7 p.m.
KETTLE MORAINE LUTH. at LAKE MILLS
In Division 4, the No. 3-seeded Lake Mills football team hosts sixth-seeded Kettle Moraine Lutheran.
The L-Cats (7-2) enter on a six-game win streak, earning a share of the Capitol Conference title a week ago.
Lake Mills is hardly a stranger to this stage, having reached Level 3 in 2016, 2017 and 2019, also earning a regional title last season.
The Chargers, meanwhile, have no postseason wins since 2008 and needed back-to-back victories to close the regular season to post a 4-5 record overall, receiving a special invitation from the WIAA into the field since they possessed a sub-.500 league record.
The teams have one common opponent in Luther Prep, which KML fell to 7-6 in week two. The L-Cats needed overtime to prevail against the Phoenix, 21-20, in week four.
“On defense they run a 3-4 and utilize zone coverage,” Lake Mills football coach Tyler Huber said. “They fly around to the football. Offensively, they run the option similar to Lakeside Lutheran. Hopefully we’ll be prepared for that having seen Lakeside quite a bit in my two years here. We can’t take anything for granted and have to have our best week of preparation. We have to be dialed in and focused on being 1-0.”
KML has a pair of playmakers that stood out on film in wide receiver Mason Knueppel and running back Ben Zylka, who averages over eight yards per carry and has 479 rushing yards along with six scores this season. Knueppel has good size at 6-foot-2, hauling in 18 passes for 315 yards and four scores.
“They use Zylka in the slot and at running back,” Huber said. “They like to use Knueppel and throw it up to him. He’s a basketball kid with good ball skills.”
Lake Mills is focusing on having a great week of preparation and not looking ahead.
“Executing our gameplan we have going for these guys will be key,” Huber said. “We want to fly around and play our type of football. We want to play smart, fast and physical and leave it all on the field. This time of year, you only have one opportunity. There’s no next week or second chances. There are a few days left of practice and one game. If we do what we need to do, we’ll earn another five days.”
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN at COLUMBUS
Also in Division 4, the No. 7-seeded Lakeside Lutheran football team travels to play second-seeded Columbus.
The Cardinals (8-1) beat the Warriors (4-5) 49-21 last week to close out the regular season.
It’s a rarity to see teams face off in consecutive weeks. Lakeside is hoping to shore up its special teams and find a way to produce more offense ahead of the second meeting.
“We have to be more physical,” Lakeside Lutheran football coach Paul Bauer said. “They were by far the more physical team last Friday.
“Our special teams with punt and kickoff teams gave up a lot of yards. We need to remedy that. We are going to have to figure out how to score one or two more touchdowns to narrow the gap. We didn’t get them to punt the ball one time last week.”
Cardinal tailback Colton Brunell had 22 carries for 286 yards and four scores in week nine.
The Warriors, who have made the playoffs each of the last five seasons, made Level 4 in 2018 and Level 3 in 2019, falling in the regional championship a season ago.
Columbus is in search of its first playoff victory since 2016.
JOHNSON CREEK at REEDSVILLE
In Division 7, the seventh-seeded Johnson Creek football team (6-3) drew a road game against second-seeded Reedsville. The Panthers are the three-way co-champions of the Big East Conference alongside Cedar Grove-Belgium and Hilbert.
Reedsville is averaging just under 32 points per game, and the defense has only allowed 82 points all season.
“They were ranked N.o 1 for a while in the state,” Johnson Creek football coach Tim Wagner said. “Their only loss was to Cedar Grove-Belgium, who is a perennial power. That league with them and Hilbert is a good league. It’s a tough draw for us obviously, but it is what it is. We’ll do the best we can.”
The Panthers (8-1) are a 70-30 run-pass team with 935 passing yards including 15 touchdowns and 2,380 rushing yards with 32 touchdowns. They are led by dual threat quarterback Brennen Dvorachek (920 passing yards, 1,055 rushing yards), fullback Weston Liebezeit (533 rushing, 226 receiving) and receiver Ryan Taddy (370 receiving).
“Their quarterback is 6-foot-4, 200 pounds,” Wagner said.
“Their fullback is 6-3, 275 and they average 250 across the line. This will be by far the best team we’ve seen. I’m curious to see how we’ll compete. We’re a little banged up, but we’ve got some pretty good athletes and we can be very competitive. We’ll see what happens.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.