SALEM -- Senior guard Evie Hinze scored 16 points to lead four players in double-figures scoring as third-seeded Westosha Central topped the sixth-seeded Fort Atkinson girls basketball team 63-44 in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal on Friday.
Junior forward Reese Rynberg added 15 points for the Falcons (19-6), senior guard Ellie Reynolds had 12 and senior guard Kialis Anderson finished with 10.
Fort (11-15) rallied out of an early 15-8 deficit with a 10-2 spurt late in the first half to go up by two. Westosha closed the first half with an 8-0 push and seized command for good early on the second period, leading 35-20 after three Blackhawks turnovers led to points.
"Reynolds is a high-level player who we face guarded with Taylor Marquart," Fort Atkinson girls basketball coach Michael Rajsich said. "They have a post who can hit elbow shots and shooters who drove to the rim and get fouled or make layups. We had a tough time stopping the dribble.
"We had to extend the defense in the second half once we got behind. We just didn't generate enough offense and struggled to score. Westosha Central did a nice job with how they were defending us with three or four kids in the lane. When you're not hitting shots, it's difficult.
"Proud of the girls for continuing to fight. This was similar to our regional last year, it was hard to find the basket. They have size, which prevented us from getting second-chance points. The girls executed the game plan to the best of their ability, but Westosha was a little bit better tonight."
Senior guard Taylor Marquart led Fort with 20 points, connecting on three 3s. The Blackhawks were without junior guard Elly Kohl, who averages 11.5 points per game.
Fort matched its combined win total from the previous two seasons this year and now says goodbye to its six seniors. The program won double-digit games for the first time since the 2011-12 season, when they went 15-10 and won a regional championship.
"Super proud of this group that has had to deal with a lot of adversity this year with injuries and illnesses while playing a tough Badger Conference schedule," Rajsich said. "Proud of the way they competed. Before I took over three years ago, the program won seven total games in three seasons. When these seniors were sophomores, we won three games and then we won eight games a year ago to now 11 this year.
"Proud of the on-court success, but at the same time we know the seniors are going to go off and do really good things. It will be super exciting to see their growth off the floor. The non-seniors did a good job working hard all year. My three assistants brought a lot to the table from a basketball standpoint, too."
Westosha Central advances to play at second-seeded Waukesha West in Saturday's regional final.
WESTOSHA CENTRAL 63,
FORT ATKINSON 44
Fort Atkinson 18 26 -- 44
Westosha Central 25 38 -- 63
Fort Atkinson (fg fta-ftm tp) -- Riley 1 1-3 3, Rios 1 2-3 4, Marquart 7 3-4 20, Wolfram 1 0-0 2, Burke 1 1-2 3, Christiansen 1 0-0 2, Neste 2 0-0 4, Cave 2 0-0 6. Totals 16 7-12 44.
Westosha Central -- Witt 1 0-0 2, Reynolds 6 0-0 12, Hinze 6 3-4 16, Haubrich 0 2-2 2, Anderson 4 2-4 10, Kimpler 1 0-1 2, Rynberg 6 3-4 15, Spencer 1 0-0 2, Wenberg 1 0-2 2. Totals 26 10-17 63.
3-point goals -- FA (Marquart 3, Cave 2) 5. WC (Hinze) 1.
Total fouls -- FA 15, WC 15.
