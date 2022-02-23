JEFFERSON — Junior forward Ayianna Johnson scored all her game-high 18 points after halftime, senior forward Aidyn Messmann added 11 and the fifth-seeded Jefferson girls basketball team beat 12th-seeded Shoreland Lutheran 64-21 in a WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinal at JHS on Wednesday.
“The kids came out and played really hard with high energy and intensity,” Jefferson girls basketball coach Mark Peterson said. “We knew this could be our last home game, so they wanted to give it their all.
“We played great 1-3-1 defense all game and got after it. We moved the ball well offensively and had balanced scoring.”
The Eagles, who snapped a three-game losing skid, jumped out of the gates and grabbed momentum from the get-go. Senior guard Abby Helmink, who scored 10 points, and senior guard Riley Madden, who chipped in nine points, each hit two 3-pointers before halftime.
Helmink knocked down a corner 3 to make it 17-7 midway through the half. Junior forward Mackenzie Thom scored inside, Messmann hit a pair at the stripe and Helmink converted a running layup for the halftime margin of 28-10.
Johnson, who missed last Thursday’s overtime loss to Evansville, entered early in the second half after Thom picked up a third foul. Johnson had seven field goals and hit all four of her free throws to extend the margin for Jefferson (16-9).
Shoreland Lutheran (5-20) managed only seven field goals.
“We wanted to pressure them, get deflections, steals and turnovers,” Peterson said. “We could have taken advantage of those steals more and gotten more points off turnovers. Moving forward, we’ll have to do a better job of turning steals into points.”
Jefferson advances to face fourth-seeded Waukesha Catholic Memorial (13-10) in a regional semifinal on Friday at 7 p.m. on the road.
“We’ll have a great day of practice on Thursday to install the game plan,” Peterson said of the team’s mindset in advance of Friday.
“We’ve been doing things to prepare for the stretch run, so we won’t be starting from scratch. On Friday, we’ll go give them what we’ve got. They will be a challenge. Grace Lomen is a good player, but we’ve seen plenty of good players in our conference, too.”
JEFFERSON 64,
SHORELAND LUTHERAN 21
Shoreland Lutheran 10 11 — 21
Jefferson 28 36 — 64
Shoreland Lutheran (fg fta-ftm pts) — Fitzpatrick 1 2-2 4, Salfer 1 0-0 3, Kassulke 1 0-0 2, Heusterberg 3 4-7 10, Heathcock 1 0-0 2. Totals 7 6-9 21.
Jefferson — Madden 3 0-0 9, Serdynski 1 0-0 2, Thom 2 0-0 4, Messmann 3 4-4 11, Johnson 7 4-4 18, Helmink 4 0-0 10, Dobson 1 0-0 2, Mattke 1 1-2 3, Magner 2 0-0 4, Enke 0 1-2 1. Totals 24 10-12 64.
3-point goals — SL (Salfer 1) 1; J (Madden 3, Helmink 2, Messmann 1) 6.
Total fouls — SL 11, J 13.
