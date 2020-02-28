ELKHORN — Junior Ainsley Howard made four 3-pointers and scored 20 points for the Jefferson Eagles as they earned a 53-42 victory over second-seeded host Elkhorn in a WIAA Division 2 girls basketball regional semifinal on Friday.
Howard scored 12 points in the second half as she led the Eagles to their third consecutive regional finals appearance under three different coaches.
Freshman forward Ayianna Johnson scored 10 points and Riley Madden made three 3-pointers to finish with nine.
Jefferson (13-11) outscored Elkhorn, 24-0, from 3-point range and, 15-8, from the free-throw line. The Eagles made 13 of their 15 free throws in the second half as they built on their 22-19 advantage at the break.
Maddie Ivey scored 14 points to lead Elkhorn (15-8) and Haley Remington added 12.
The Elks finished fourth in the Southern Lakes Conference out of seven teams after losing to Fort Atkinson in their second game of the season. Jefferson beat Fort Atkinson in the regular season and in the regional quarterfinal to set up the trip to Elkhorn.
JEFFERSON 53, ELKHORN 42
Jefferson 22 31 — 53
Elkhorn 19 23 — 42
Jefferson (fg ftm-fta pts) — Madden 3 0-0 9, Howard 5 6-7 20, S. Peterson 0 2-2 2, Helmink 1 1-2 4, Johnson 4 2-2 10, J. Peterson 1 2-3 4, Beck 1 2-2 4. Totals — 15 15-18 53.
Elkhorn — Hunter 1 0-0 2, Remington 5 2-4 12, D. Ivey 3 4-8 10, Grochowski 2 0-0 4, M. Ivey 6 2-4 14. Totals — 17 8-16 42.
3-point goals — J 8 (Helmink, Madden 3, Howard 4), E 0. Total fouls — J 11, E 14.
Lake Mills 65, University School of Milwaukee 31
LAKE MILLS — The No. 1-seeded Lake Mills girls basketball team wasted little time in its WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal against No. 8-seeded University School of Milwaukee.
The L-Cats led 21-0 en route to a 65-31 victory at home on Friday, sending the team to Saturday's regional final against No. 4-seeded Luther Prep.
Junior center Vivian Guerrero had a team-high 10 points for the L-Cats (21-2). Juniors Taylor Roughen, Jade Pitta and Hannah Lamke each added nine points while junior guard Julianna Wagner and sophomore forward McClain Mahone both tallied eight points.
"We hit a couple of shots and got some layups in transition," Lake Mills girls basketball coach Brandon Siska said of the opening spurt. "Our speed and our pressure early got to them. Our defense is not something they have seen all year long. USM has a good freshman point guard and it took her a while to get adjusted to the speed."
Lake Mills used turnovers to create offense on a night where shots were not always falling against the Wildcat (13-11) zone.
"We were able to turn them over quite a bit," Siska said. "We had an off night shooting it but scored a lot in transition tonight. Defensively we played really well for the majority of the game."
Mya Hartjes, USM's freshman point guard, scored 10 points, three below her season average. Senior post Aidanne DePoy scored five points, eight less than her average.
The L-Cats, who swept Luther Prep (17-6) in the regular season during Capitol North play, hope to find a hot-shooting touch in what could be a high-scoring regional final.
"We've been off shooting it two games in a row, that hasn't happened this year," Siska said. "Hopefully we can shoot it better tomorrow. Luther Prep is a very offensively talented team."
LAKE MILLS 65, UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MILW. 31
University School 16 15 — 31
Lake Mills 36 29 — 65
Milwaukee University School (fg ft-fta pts) — Matthews 1 0-0 2, Hartjes 4 0-0 10, Marolda 0 0-1 0, Omaloja 3 0-2 6, DePoy 2 1-2 5, Janssen 3 0-0 6, Blasani-Bush 1 0-0 2. Totals — 14 1-5 31.
Lake Mills — Roughen 2 4-4 9, Wagner 3 2-2 8, Pitta 4 0-0 9, Fair 0 1-2 1, Guerrero 4 2-3 10, Lamke 3 0-0 9, Mahone 3 0-0 8, Vesperman 1 3-6 5, Wollin 1 3-4 6. Totals — 21 15-21 65.
3-point goals — USM 2 (Hartjes); LM 8 (Lamke 3, Mahone 2, Pitta, Roughen, Wollin). Total fouls — USM 18; LM 11.
Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran 61, Lakeside Lutheran 45
JACKSON — The No. 6-seeded Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball team lost to No. 3-seeded Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran, 61-45, in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal on Friday.
The Warriors trailed by eight at halftime, finishing the season with a record of 13-11.
The Chargers (15-8) had a game-high 12 points by junior guard Emma Thistle and senior guard from Jordyn Heckendorf finished with 11.
Senior forward Lauren Thiele scored seven to lead Lakeside, which used its transition offense to score the game's first nine points. Morgan Slonaker, Lily Schuetz, Claire Liddicoat and Mia Murray all finished with six points.
"They hit a few open 3s and also several that we defended pretty well and pushed the lead to 20 points," Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach Tim Matthies said. "We kept battling and cut the lead down to 13. Despite all the adjustments we tried, we lost to a better team tonight."
JACKSON KETTLE MORAINE LUTHERAN 61, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 45
Lakeside Lutheran 22 23 — 45
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 30 31 — 61
Lakeside Lutheran (fg ft-fta pts) — Slonaker 2 2-4 6, Schuetz 2 2-6 6, Statz 0 2-2 2, Uecker 0 2-2 2, Thiele 3 1-2 7, Liddicoat 1 3-4 6, Neuberger 1 2-4 4, Riesen 1 2-5 4, Raymond 1 0-0 2, Murray 2 2-2 6. Totals — 13 18-31 45.
Kettle Moraine Lutheran — Schwalenberg 1 0-0 2, Heckendorf 5 0-2 11, Zuleger 2 0-0 4, Truckenbrod 2 0-0 5, Kudek 0 1-2 1, Thistle 4 2-2 12, Taubenheim 3 0-0 9, Ott 4 0-1 9, Gerner 3 0-0 8. Totals — 24 3-10 61.
3-point goals — LL 1 (Liddicoat); KML 10 (Taubenheim 3, Gerner 2, Thistle 2, Heckendorf, Truckenbrod, Ott). Total fouls — LL 16; KML 24.
