GREENDALE -- Sophomore guard Julia Lokker hit five 3-pointers and scored a game-high 17 points, leading second-seeded Greendale Martin Luther past the third-seeded Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball team 65-47 in a WIAA Division 3 regional final on Saturday.
The Spartans (19-7) hit 11 3-pointers, including seven before halftime as they built a 39-21 lead at the break. The Warriors (16-10) hung around until roughly midway through the first half, when the lead changed hands a couple times before Martin Luther wrestled away control for good.
"We tried to take away gaps and drives to the basket," Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach Andy Asmus said. "We’d stop them getting to the rim, but then they’d nail 3s.
"They were efficient with it, too. We needed to be more efficient ourselves offensively. We had looks and opportunities at the rim. Early on, we were able to keep and have a lead. They came out with a 1-3-1, which they’ve done in the past and we were prepared for it. We got open looks and attacked the basket. Their press didn’t hurt us. The press was good enough to slow us down and keep us out of rhythm.
"We had turnovers that had a ripple effect on momentum. In the end, we had to be more efficient defensively, which is hard when they are getting and making open looks."
Sophomore guard Hannah Moesch added 12 for GML and sophomore post Katie Blazei finished with 10.
"They are a very athletic team," Asmus said. "They can get to the rim, attack the boards real well and if you leave them alone and their hot, they’ll nail outside shots. Hats off to them. Corey (Scheel) is a good coach. You never like to end your season, but it was a good year."
For Lakeside, which was playing in its first regional final since the 2017-18 season, junior forward Jenna Shadoski and junior guard Marin Riesen finished with 12 points apiece.
The Warriors now say goodbye to their three seniors in Lily Schuetz, Carly Paske and Claire Liddicoat.
"This is a group of girls that one through 12 were all real tight," Asmus explained. "They enjoyed every practice and game together. We celebrated every win whether it was a 1-point win or a 20-point blowout.
"We celebrated each win like it was the last one we’d have, and the locker room was a party. With Lily, Claire and Carly, it's hard to find a sweeter, more hardworking group of girls. This was one of my favorite groups to coach in my 29 years of coaching."
The Spartans advance to face top-seeded Lake Mills in Thursday's sectional semifinal.
MARTIN LUTHER 65,
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 47
Lakeside 21 26 -- 47
Martin Luth. 39 26 -- 65
Lakeside Lutheran (fg fta-ftm tp) -- Shadoski 4 2-2 12, Schuetz 2 0-2 4, Rupnow 0 1-2 1, Paske 1 2-2 4, Liddicoat 2 1-4 6, Riesen 5 1-1 12, De Galley 2 2-3 6, Stein 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 9-16 47.
Martin Luther -- Lerret 1 0-0 2, Hoppert 1 5-6 7, Lokker 6 0-0 17, Burks 1 0-0 2, Moesch 4 1-2 12, Gunderson 2 2-2 7, Blazei 4 0-0 10, Gonzales 4 0-0 8. Totals 23 8-10 65.
3-point goals -- LL (Shadoski 2, Liddicoat 1, Riesen 1) 4, ML (Lokker 5, Moesch 3, Blazei 2, Gunderson 1) 11.
Total fouls -- LL 8, ML 17.
FRIDAY'S RESULT
LAKE MILLS -- Junior guard Marin Riesen knocked down four 3-pointers, scoring a game-high 21 points, as the third-seeded Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball topped 11th-seeded East Troy 62-41 in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal at LLHS on Friday.
Senior forward Lily Schuetz added 13 points, eight rebounds and three steals for Lakeside (16-9). Sophomore forward Ava Stein contributed eight points and eight boards and junior forward Jenna Shadoski tallied seven points, five rebounds and three steals as the Warriors owned a 41-18 advantage on the glass.
Riesen nailed back-to-back 3s to give the Warriors the lead for good, 17-12, with 6 minutes, 30 seconds remaining in the first half. Riesen hit a 3 with 3:30 to go that pushed the lead to nine and buried another from beyond the arc with 25 seconds left in the first half, extending the margin to 33-18.
Shadoski opened the second-half scoring with an old-fashioned 3-point play. A minute later, Schuetz jumped a passing lane for a steal and went coast-to-coast for a score. The Trojans (5-21) used an 8-1 run to get within a dozen but quickly saw their deficit grow after two free throws by senior guard Carly Paske and a putback by Riesen, who added nine rebounds and two blocks.
"East Troy was helping hard on Jenna and Lily when they'd get it into the lane," Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach Andy Asmus said. "Marin was sitting on the perimeter with both hands ready and caught it on inside-outside looks in rhythm. Normally, Marin is able to get to the rim, but tonight she connected from the outside.
"East Troy switched between and man zone looks, which we expected. We played a nice defensive half of basketball in the first half and took away the lane, got defensive rebounds and then had transition chances."
Amya Pluess scored 12 of her team-high 16 points after halftime for East Troy.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 62,
EAST TROY 41
East Troy 20 21 -- 41
Lakeside 33 29 -- 62
East Troy (fg fta-ftm tp) -- R. Pluess 2 2-5 7, Vinney 2 1-2 5, Lindow 0 0-2 0, Fitch 3 0-0 6, Nelson 1 0-0 2, A. Pluess 7 1-1 16, Aleckson 2 0-0 5. Totals 17 4-10 41.
Lakeside Lutheran -- Shadoski 2 3-3 7, Schuetz 5 3-5 13, Rupnow 1 0-1 2, Paske 0 2-2 2, Liddicoat 2 1-4 5, Riesen 8 1-2 21, De Galley 1 2-2 4, Stein 4 0-0 8. Totals 23 12-19 62.
3-point goals -- ET (R. Pluess 1, A. Pluess 1, Aleckson 1) 3; LL (Riesen 4) 4.
Total fouls -- ET 14, LL 12.
NEW GLARUS 56,
CAMBRIDGE 43
CAMBRIDGE -- Fifth-seeded New Glarus upended the fourth-seeded Cambridge girls basketball team 56-43 in a WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal at CHS on Friday.
The Glarner Knights led 19-13 at the break. The Blue Jays (16-9) lost all three meetings with New Glarus this season but won a share of the Capitol South title for the first time in a decade.
New Glarus knocked off top-seeded Brodhead 61-47 in Saturday's regional final.
NEW GLARUS 56,
CAMBRIDGE 43
New Glarus 19 37 -- 56
Cambridge 13 30 -- 43
MILW. ACADEMY OF SCIENCE 95,
PALMYRA-EAGLE 37
MILWAUKEE -- The eighth-seeded Palmyra-Eagle girls basketball team lost at top-seeded Milwaukee Academy of Science 95-37 in a WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal on Friday.
The Panthers finish the season 13-12 overall and took second in the Trailways-South Conference with a 10-2 league mark.
