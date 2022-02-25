LAKE MILLS -- Junior guard Marin Riesen knocked down four 3-pointers, scoring a game-high 21 points, as the third-seeded Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball topped 11th-seeded East Troy 62-41 in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal at LLHS on Friday.
Senior forward Lily Schuetz added 13 points, eight rebounds and three steals for Lakeside (16-9). Sophomore forward Ava Stein contributed eight points and eight boards and junior forward Jenna Shadoski tallied seven points, five rebounds and three steals as the Warriors owned a 41-18 advantage on the glass.
Riesen nailed back-to-back 3s to give the Warriors the lead for good, 17-12, with 6 minutes, 30 seconds remaining in the first half. Riesen hit a 3 with 3:30 to go that pushed the lead to nine and buried another from beyond the arc with 25 seconds left in the first half, extending the margin to 33-18.
Shadoski opened the second-half scoring with an old-fashioned 3-point play. A minute later, Schuetz jumped a passing lane for a steal and went coast-to-coast for a score. The Trojans (5-21) used an 8-1 run to get within a dozen but quickly saw their deficit grow after two free throws by senior guard Carly Paske and a putback by Riesen, who added nine rebounds and two blocks.
"East Troy was helping hard on Jenna and Lily when they'd get it into the lane," Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach Andy Asmus said. "Marin was sitting on the perimeter with both hands ready and caught it on inside-outside looks in rhythm. Normally, Marin is able to get to the rim, but tonight she connected from the outside.
"East Troy switched between and man zone looks, which we expected. We played a nice defensive half of basketball in the first half and took away the lane, got defensive rebounds and then had transition chances."
Amya Pluess scored 12 of her team-high 16 points after halftime for East Troy.
Lakeside travels to play second-seeded Greendale Martin Luther in Saturday's regional final at 7 p.m. The Spartans beat seventh-seeded Saint Thomas More 67-32 on Friday.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 62,
EAST TROY 41
East Troy 20 21 -- 41
Lakeside 33 29 -- 62
East Troy (fg fta-ftm tp) -- R. Pluess 2 2-5 7, Vinney 2 1-2 5, Lindow 0 0-2 0, Fitch 3 0-0 6, Nelson 1 0-0 2, A. Pluess 7 1-1 16, Aleckson 2 0-0 5. Totals 17 4-10 41.
Lakeside Lutheran -- Shadoski 2 3-3 7, Schuetz 5 3-5 13, Rupnow 1 0-1 2, Paske 0 2-2 2, Liddicoat 2 1-4 5, Riesen 8 1-2 21, De Galley 1 2-2 4, Stein 4 0-0 8. Totals 23 12-19 62.
3-point goals -- ET (R. Pluess 1, A. Pluess 1, Aleckson 1) 3; LL (Riesen 4) 4.
Total fouls -- ET 14, LL 12.
LAKE MILLS 59,
BIG FOOT 16
LAKE MILLS -- Junior center Bella Pitta scored all 14 of her points before halftime and the top-seeded Lake Mills girls basketball team routed eighth-seeded Big Foot 59-16 in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal at LMHS on Friday.
The L-Cats (19-5) held the Chiefs to four field goals, six second-half points and led by 30 early in the second period.
"We were outstanding defensively and turned them over 14 times in the first half with our press," Lake Mills girls basketball coach Brandon Siska said.
"Our halfcourt defense was excellent and we did a good job helping, boxed out well and executed the game plan of what we were trying to take away well. Although we didn't shoot the 3 well, we crashed the boards and scored off putbacks. We were also under 10 turnovers. When we're playing with energy and executing, we can be smothering on defense."
Sophomore wing Taylor Wollin added 13 points and sophomore point guard Emily Wollin chipped in nine for Lake Mills.
The L-Cats host fourth-seeded Waukesha Catholic Memorial, which beat fifth-seeded Jefferson 52-43 on Friday, in Saturday's regional final at 7 p.m. In the first meeting this season, the Crusaders won 67-62 at home on Nov. 23.
LAKE MILLS 59,
BIG FOOT 16
Big Foot 10 6 -- 16
Lake Mills 35 24 -- 59
Big Foot (fg fta-ftm tp) -- L. Lueck 1 0-0 2, L. Larson 1 7-8 9, Quackenbush 0 1-2 1, A. Larson 2 0-0 4, Bauman 0 0-1 0. Totals 4 8-11 16.
Lake Mills -- E. Wollin 3 1-2 9, Nielsen 1 2-2 4, Hosey 2 0-0 6, Burling 2 0-0 6, Sellnow 0 2-2 2, T. Wollin 6 1-1 13, Pitta 6 2-4 14, Kleinfeldt 2 1-1 5. Totals 22 9-12 59.
3-point goals -- LM (E. Wollin 2, Hosey 2, Burling 2) 6.
Total fouls -- BF 16, LM 14.
NEW GLARUS 56,
CAMBRIDGE 43
CAMBRIDGE -- Fifth-seeded New Glarus upended the fourth-seeded Cambridge girls basketball team 56-43 in a WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal at CHS on Friday.
The Glarner Knights led 19-13 at the break. The Blue Jays (16-9) lost all three meetings with New Glarus this season but won a share of the Capitol South title for the first time in a decade.
New Glarus faces top-seeded Brodhead in Saturday's regional final.
NEW GLARUS 56,
CAMBRIDGE 43
New Glarus 19 37 -- 56
Cambridge 13 30 -- 43
MILW. ACADEMY OF SCIENCE 95,
PALMYRA-EAGLE 37
MILWAUKEE -- The eighth-seeded Palmyra-Eagle girls basketball team lost at top-seeded Milwaukee Academy of Science 95-37 in a WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal on Friday.
The Panthers finish the season 13-12 overall and took second in the Trailways-South Conference with a 10-2 league mark.
