Eagles win regional title

Jefferson’s girls golf team won Tuesday’s WIAA Division 2 regional at Kestrel Ridge in Columbus. The Eagles shot 390 to win the program’s first-ever regional championship. Pictured from left are senior Lilly Kamenick, juniors Grace Behm and Payton Schmidt, sophomore Annika Bilau and junior Claudia Maze.

 Contributed

COLUMBUS—After six and a half hours on a golf course measuring 5,400 yards in chilly conditions, a massive prize awaited the Eagles.

Jefferson’s girls golf team shot 390 to win Tuesday’s WIAA Division 2 regional at Kestrel Ridge Golf Course, claiming the program’s first-ever regional championship.

