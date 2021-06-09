COTTAGE GROVE — The Fort Atkinson girls soccer team found a quick first-half equalizer, but surrendered two second-half goals as the Blackhawks fell 3-1 in a WIAA Division 2 regional Tuesday against host Monona Grove.

The Silver Eagles — the No. 3 seed — scored in the 9th minute when Ally Hilgart found the back of the net. The No.6-seeded Blackhawks responded in the 15th minute with a score to tie the game at 1-1.

The two Badger South teams played to a tie the rest of the first half.

Hilgart scored her second goal of the game in the 53rd. Monona Grove added another goal late in the 89th minute.

The Blackhawks end the season with a 3-7-2 record.

Oregon 15, Whitewater 0

OREGON — The top-seeded Panthers cruised to a first-round WIAA Division 2 regional win over the Whippets on Tuesday.

Whitewater finishes the season 1-9-1.

