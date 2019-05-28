COTTAGE GROVE — Senior Ryan Janson’s 79 was not enough to lift Cambridge to a state-berth, as Cambridge finished in fourth place in the Abundant Life sectional on Tuesday at The Oaks Golf Course in Cottage Grove.
Only the top two teams advance to the state meet. The Blue Jays collected 342 strokes at the meet. Palmyra-Eagle placed sixth with 357 team strokes.
Osseo-Fairchild placed second with 328 strokes. Abundant Life/Madison Country Day won the sectional with 316 strokes.
Janson finished tied for eighth individually with 79 strokes. He fired a 43 on the front nine and then carded a 36 on the back. Drew Jeffery placed second on Cambridge with a score of 82.
Stone Farruggio carded an 88 for the Blue Jays. Dane Jensen and Jacob Nottestad collected scores of 93 and 94, respectively.
For Palmyra-Eagle, Luke Hausser, Brandon Wilde and Daniel Reiner all shot 87s. Aidan Schroeder carded a 96, while Owen Butenhoff fired a 97.
