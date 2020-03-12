The NCAA has canceled March Madness. The WIAA has placed restrictions on the amount of people who can attend boys sectional finals and the girls state tournament.
Sporting events across the United States are heeding caution as fear of COVID-19 pandemic, which is more commonly referred to as coronavirus, sweeps across the nation. The WIAA restricted the number of fans permitted to attend the WIAA Division 3 state semifinal in which Lake Mills played. The L-Cats lost to Wrightstown, 62-54.
“There was an email to the athletic director at 8:30. A lot of us had hours of travel, I had family coming in from out of state,” Lake Mills head coach Brandon Siska said. “It was kind of last minute, we had to start hustling to make phone calls. It was another half an hour until we found out everybody got to bring four people and had to put a list together for that. Our AD, Steve Considine, did an excellent job taking that off my hands. It was very last minute. ...
“It’s an unfortunate situation, the girls, as usual, handled it well.”
The WIAA announced the Kohl Center would not be used for the boys basketball tournament. The tournament has not been canceled. Sectional semifinals, such as the game Palmyra-Eagle played against Markesan at Oconomowoc on Thursday night, were played in front of 88 fans — four tickets for each member of the team.
The NCAA announced Thursday that all winter and spring championships would be canceled. It wasn’t postponed like the NBA, it wasn’t ‘paused’ like the NHL — they were canceled.
UW-Whitewater qualified for the National Collegiate Gymnastics Association championships. The Warhawks also had a group of wrestlers qualify for the NCAA tournament. Both tournaments were canceled.
UW-Whitewater baseball and softball teams are scheduled to take spring break trips to compete in games. There are games on the trips that have been canceled, but the trip was still on as of 6:45 p.m. Thursday.
The softball team was scheduled to open its season Sunday, but its doubleheader against Elmhurst College was canceled. Five of the 12 games on the spring break trip have been canceled.
The baseball team opened its season with a 2-1 record. The Warhawks had a March 16 doubleheader against Marian slated for Monday — it was postponed indefinitely. As for their trip to Florida, it’s still on. One of their eight games on the trip have been canceled.
Though the pursuit of a championship is no longer on the table, the spring seasons at UW-Whitewater have not been canceled as of 6:45 p.m. Thursday.
The University announced Thursday that it was starting spring break one week early and that on-campus events “are canceled beginning Saturday, March 14 through Friday, April 17, with limited exceptions from deans, vice chancellors and the (interim) athletic director.”
At the high school level, spring sports are a topic of discussion. The Badger Conference athletic directors and Rock Valley Conference athletic directors discussed the nature of the pandemic at their regularly scheduled meetings Wednesday. According to athletic directors at the meetings, the schools agreed decisions of this magnitude should be made by WIAA.
Who knows, it might be six more weeks until spring.
